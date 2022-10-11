Fortnite: Where to get the Goo Gun and How it Works

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 took players to Paradise. The main attraction this season is the mysterious Chrome which has continued to take over the island and cause various map changes. Recently, an update has been deployed which has seen the Goo Gun make its debut in Fortnite and here is everything you need to know about the weapon.

Epic Games are continuing to keep the weapon pool fresh throughout Chapter 3: Season 4. Approximately a week ago, the Cobra DMR was introduced to replaced the regular DMR. With the arrival of the v22.10 update, the loot pool has received another shake up. Apart from the Goo Gun, the Shield Bubble has been taken out of the vault, while Throwable Launch Pads have been made available to use.

More Fortnite guides

Where to get the explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite

The Goo Gun has joined the general loot pool, so you can find it in chests, supply drops, and even on the ground. It’s only available to pick up in one rarity, Rare. The drop rate of the weapon has been increased until the next update, so it’s highly likely that you’ll be able to get your hands on one. There are 200 shots in the Goo Gun and since it’s loaded with some unique ammunition, you won’t be able to replace the goo you use. Make sure you use the goo wisely before the gun becomes completely useless.

When you shoot the Goo Gun, a deadly string of orange goo will be unleashed. The goo will stick to any surface it hits and it will explode moments later. This makes it a perfect tool for destroying large buildings and structures that your opponents may be using for cover. Also, if you hit an enemy with the goo, it will stick to them and they won’t be able to escape it’s explosive damage.

Along with your Goo Gun, you will want to add more weapons to your Fortnite loadout. If you get too close to the goo, you may get caught in the explosion yourself. It’s a good idea to fire the Goo Gun from a distance and ensure you have a submachine gun or a shotgun on hand for close-quarter combat.