Black Adam Is Coming To Fortnite, as Announced by The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that Black Adam is coming to Fortnite this week as he also shared a brief trailer that got fans even more excited for his role in the new DC movie Black Adam. This trailer shows us, Black Adam, himself teasing the skin in the game. The full reveal will take place on October 12, and The Rock also went on to say, we’ll know more about the Black Adam crossover then as well…so there’s no telling what all else is in store for us.

One thing that wasn’t announced or shown in the trailer is the face for the Black Adam skin. Many of us can see that the overall rest of the skin looks exactly like his suit in the Black Adam movies. The Rock shares with us that everyone can tune in tomorrow to the Black Adam world premiere on a Twitch live stream at 6:30 ET and we will be able to see the full skin of the Black Adam skin for Fortnite.

The full face reveal of The Rock’s Black Adam Fortnite skin will be shown on Wednesday, so be sure to keep your eyes out for it online.

Wolverine Skin Now In Fortnite Plus Bug Fixes

Fortnite now has many Wolverine skins which are really cool for fans of Marvel and Marvel’s X-men. It includes Laura Kinney AKA X-23, which is Wolverine’s daughter. She is now available with the X-23 Outift. This skin is available in Chapter 2 Season 4 of the Battle Pass. See more details below.

X-23 Outfit : Weapon X clone and successor to the mantle of the Wolverine. (Includes a maskless alt Style.)

: Weapon X clone and successor to the mantle of the Wolverine. (Includes a maskless alt Style.) Clone Pod Back Bling : The birthplace of the perfect weapon. (Included with the X-23 Outfit.)

: The birthplace of the perfect weapon. (Included with the X-23 Outfit.) X-23’s Adamantium Claws Pickaxe : Skeletal extensions coated in near-indestructible metal.

: Skeletal extensions coated in near-indestructible metal. X Insignia Wrap: Get with the program.

Players on the controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.

Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.

Lennox Rose’s hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.

Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald’s Sanctum.

Chrome-ified building pieces now lose their “on fire” visual effects when the fire has ended.

Fixed an issue that caused visual/screen effects from a Chrome Vortex to persist in specific circumstances.

The “Reset to last saved position” button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.

Fixed an issue involving hair clipping through headwear on several Outfits.

Blackheart’s Character indicator is again appearing on the minimap.

The Storm notification no longer appears towards the middle of the screen.

Fortnite can be downloaded for free on PC and all gaming consoles for free, in-game purchases can be made to get skins.

