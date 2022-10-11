Here’s How To Get The Wolverine Skin In Fortnite

Fortnite now has many Wolverine skins which are really cool for fans of Marvel and Marvel’s X-men. It includes Laura Kinney AKA X-23, which is Wolverine’s daughter. She is now available with the X-23 Outift. This skin is available in Chapter 2 Season 4 of the Battle Pass. See more details below.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

X-23 Outfit : Weapon X clone and successor to the mantle of the Wolverine. (Includes a maskless alt Style.)

: Weapon X clone and successor to the mantle of the Wolverine. (Includes a maskless alt Style.) Clone Pod Back Bling : The birthplace of the perfect weapon. (Included with the X-23 Outfit.)

: The birthplace of the perfect weapon. (Included with the X-23 Outfit.) X-23’s Adamantium Claws Pickaxe : Skeletal extensions coated in near-indestructible metal.

: Skeletal extensions coated in near-indestructible metal. X Insignia Wrap: Get with the program.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Players on the controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.

Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.

Lennox Rose’s hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.

Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald’s Sanctum.

Chrome-ified building pieces now lose their “on fire” visual effects when the fire has ended.

Fixed an issue that caused visual/screen effects from a Chrome Vortex to persist in specific circumstances.

The “Reset to last saved position” button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.

Fixed an issue involving hair clipping through headwear on several Outfits.

Blackheart’s Character indicator is again appearing on the minimap.

The Storm notification no longer appears towards the middle of the screen.

We are unsure if and when we will get more Fortnite Marvel crossover skins, since we just recently got both Spider-Gwen a month ago in the Battle Pass to accompany the Spider-Man we got back over the summer. We also just received a Iron Man skin which was a surprise but very much beloved by Fortnite fans. There are many more skins for us to look forward to as we might be getting a Overwatch crossover and also some Black Adam skins from the new DC movie. We will keep you updated as we know more about the skins coming to the game within the coming weeks. Besides this and the many bug fixes, this is all we know for updates on Fortnite, but we have hopes to see many more exciting things as Halloween gets closer.

Fortnite is free to time on all consoles like Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Fortnite is free to play but players can decide on paying for a monthly Battle Pass or joining the Fortnite Crew which is another form of membership. Purchases of either of these memberships can be made from the in-game store and some retailers offer V-bucks cards.

Have fun battling as Wolverine’s daughter Laura Kinney.

Source.