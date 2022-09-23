Iron Man Skin Is Coming Soon To Fortnite

Some really exciting news for Marvel fans and Fortnite players as the Fortnite and Marvel collaboration continues. Just a couple of days ago Fortnite updated and added a new Spideverse Spider-Gwen skin to go along with the Spider-Man skin that was released back in June. Now the fun continues as we are getting our first look at another Zero suit skin, this time featuring one of everyone’s favorite superhero genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist…the one the only, Iron Man!

The leaker who leaked this was HypeX who released several shots of Zero suit Iron man showing what we can expect when this suit comes to the game. So far what’s been shown is an Iron Man outfit which looks based on the Hulkbuster suit, which is a super heavy powered armor that was designed to go up against The Hulk, which was seen in some of the Avengers MCU movies. However, the suit seems to have a slightly different coloring going on and several different helmet choices…maybe even one looking a bit more like the original Iron Man helmet we see in Robert Downey Jr’s movies.

Below is the Fortnite leaked tweet by HypeX showing the images for this skin bundle.

Included is a new weapon wrap, a Black Bling that looks like a flight pack, a loading screen, an emote, and what also looks like new harvesting took. So many things coming in this bundle that we are hyped for.

We aren’t sure how many more skins are coming but rumors say that the fifth and final installment of the five-piece Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic is on the way. In related news, the fourth issue of Zero War was released alongside a Wolverine outfit as well as a new suit for Spider-Man that seemed to have a similar coloring to Iron Man’s Zero. So who knows what is in store for us next, but having an Iron Man suit added to the game is amazing.

Going on with Fortnite news, HypeX also recently leaked that Epic is working on adding some “rideable flying animals” to the game. Can you imagine that in Fortnite? We are excited to see what’s coming next but be sure to hop on your game now to claim the new Spider-Gwen skin before it is gone!

A Little More Info On Getting Skins in Fortnite

Skins in Fortnite are not free, you will need a Battle Pass to get Spider-Gwen’s or anyone else’s skin into the game. A Battle Pass is 900 V-Bucks and you can pay 1000 V-Bucks for $7.99 through the games online store. Or you can join the Fortnite Crew.

The Crew Pack is an exclusive outfit bundle, that you get to keep after you claim it each month. The pack will have new items each and every month, such as an exclusive outfit and a matching accessory. You can be a member of Fortnite Crew for only $11.99 each month.

You can download Fortnite for free on all consoles and PC.

Source.