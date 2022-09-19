Gwen Stacy Has Joined Fortnite, Here’s What We Know

After previously having Spider-Man in Fortnite back in June, Gwen Stacy, AKA, Spider-Gwen has now been brought to the popular game. The newest season of Fortnite has begun with a new battle pass that has many skins and cosmetics for the players, just like all the other battle passes before it. The costume that Spider-Gwen wears is the same classic suit of hers from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and many fans are hyped about this skin coming to the game.

Many Fortnite players already know how the seasons go, and the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass won’t be much different. It will include 100 levels of regular basic cosmetics while having many bonus levels with cosmetic additions that the player can grind. However, if you want the premium pass version, it will cost 950 V-Bucks, while the free version will include a few things for players to unlock, pretty similar to other Season passes. The pass will also include a special skin that can’t be unlocked later, and it also requires many challenges to unlock as well. The only thing we know about the skin is that it is called The Herald, but so far Fortnite‘s creator company Epic hasn’t revealed anymore to us about the skin yet.

Ready to fight battles as the amazing female Spider-Man Spider-Gwen? Here’s a little extra on what we know about how to unlock Gwen Stacy in Fortnite by Epic Games. This skin was teased about a week ago by Fortnite on Twitter and immediately Marvel and Spider-Man skins alike went crazy with excitement to play as her in the game. The game just updated on Sunday night so here is what we know about getting the skin in your game today!

First things first, the skin is not free, like many things in the famous game aren’t free. You will need a Battle Pass to get this skin like we broke down for you above, however, let’s go a little deeper. The Battle Pass is 900 V-Bucks, and you can play 1000 V-Bucks for $7.99 through the game’s store. However, if you are a Fortnite Crew member, you will get the skin that way too.

The Crew Pack is an exclusive outfit bundle, that you get to keep after you claim it each month. The pack will have new items each and every month, such as an exclusive outfit and a matching accessory. You can be a member of Fortnite Crew for only $11.99 each month.

If you have Battle Pass, it is a level 10 reward if you look on the Battle Pass Page and it requires 9 Battle Stars to unlock the skin to use in-game. To be able to unlock Page 10, you will either have had done either of these two things–already reached level 90, or collect 90 Battle Pass Rewards. If you’ve been a player of the game for a while, you probably already have reached either or even both of the goals.

Be sure to get on Fortnite soon to claim your Gwen-Stacy skin which has come just in time for the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man!

Source.