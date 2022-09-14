Spider-Gwen Is Confirmed for the Next Season of Fortnite

The new season of Fortnite is almost upon us, coming out on September 18 this year, and the marketing team has been amping up their teasers accordingly. For months, a rumor has been going around that Spider-Gwen would be one of the new additions to this new season’s battle pass. Today, a new teaser image appears to have confirmed these rumors. Now the question is, which Spider-Gwen is she?

The new Fortnite teaser images for this season have all been a hand reaching up from liquid chrome. At least we assume it is chrome because of their other marketing videos for the season that features the material consuming everything in its path. Some of the other hands have belonged to The Paradigm, an emo Meowscles, and an unknown hand that has already been covered in the aggressive chrome. Maybe that last one is just another reference to the predatory chrome theme.

The newest hand appears to belong to our favorite alternate version universe Spidey-person, Spider-Gwen. As a known Fortnite insider on Twitter posted, the white webs with pink background that is featured in Gwen’s suit are featured on the hand. Since she’s been rumored so much, it’s a natural, and likely accurate, leap. You can find the Tweet with the image below.

Looks like Epic are going with the Spider-Verse glitchy cel-shading for Gwen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/08mprL7Qrx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 14, 2022

News has spread and the consensus is that this must be the same look as the Spider-Gwen in the Spider-Verse art style. However, there is a little, tiny bit of room for curiosity because the Spider-Verse Gwen did not have that pink cell shading in Into the Spider-Verse. In all of the images of her online, her gloves are solid white while the inside of her hood and inner elbows have pink webbing. In the Fortnite teaser image, her palm is pink and webbed, and this coincides with her new look in Across the Spider-verse. She used to have the same white gloves as the Into the Spider-Verse version, but now she wears pink arm warmers. Though HYPEX’s image doesn’t show it, her new look can be found online.

Regardless, it will be nice to see her in the new season of Fortnite along with Miles Morales. It’s rumored that he will be available through the Fortnite shop while Gwen will be part of the battle pass. For the people new to this concept, this means that Miles will be in the store for good for you to purchase while Gwen is specific to this season! You’ll either have to purchase a subscription to the battle pass or complete some objectives for the free battle pass to unlock her suit and more cosmetic and limited edition prizes.

There are only a few more days to wait for the new season, so there is time for more teasers. Who are you hoping to see appear in this season of Fortnite?

