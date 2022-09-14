In December 2018, Sega published Judgment, a spin-off to the Yakuza series. Three years later, its sequel Lost Judgment came out and received raving reviews. If these games were console exclusives, Sega just announced Judgment and Lost Judgment are now available on Steam.

Over the past few months, Yakuza fans have been served with good news. Or rather, fans of Like a Dragon, since the series just changed its name. If the games were previously console exclusives, eight games in the series are now available on PC through Game Pass. Two new games are coming out next year, with Like a Dragon: Ishin! and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name scheduled for 2023. But the biggest news of RGG Studio’s showcase is the announcement of an eighth entry in the Yakuza series, simply known as Like a Dragon 8.

Along with all these Yakuza games, two popular spin-off games set in the same universe as the series are now available on PC via Steam: Judgment and its sequel, Lost Judgment.

Judgment is a spin-off to the Yakuza series. This action-adventure game follows the adventures of a disgraced defense attorney turned private detective, Takayuki Yagami. Just like the Yakuza series, Judgment takes place in Kamurocho, a fictional district of Tokyo. Yagami investigates a serial killer who targets yakuza members and removes their eyes.

On top of that main investigation, Yagami can take on side cases as he meets new people in the streets of Kamurocho. There are also a lot of minigames and side activities, like playing video games or racing drones.

Lost Judgement takes place three years after Judgment. Takayuki Yagami is back, and this time the private investigator works on a case of sexual harassment and murder. This game features one more fighting style than its predecessor and brings in a cute detective dog.

Both Judgment and Lost Judgment revolve around whether Yagami will defend the law or enact justice. The private investigator can bring evidence to the police, but he can also beat up people or even join a biker gang.

Judgment and its sequel, Lost Judgment, are now available on PC via Steam. These games cost respectively $39.99 and $59.99. They both have positive reviews at the time of this writing.

The Judgment Collection bundle features both games and includes the Kaito Files story expansion for Lost Judgment for free. This DLC focuses more on fighting as you play Masaharu Kaito, the muscle of the Yagami Detective Agency.

If you’re not a PC fan, you can also enjoy Judgment and Lost Judgment on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Series X/S. Lost Judgment is also available on Xbox One, unlike its prequel.

