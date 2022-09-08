The Last of Us Part 1: All Comic Book Locations

In The Last of Us Part 1, Ellie loves reading comics, so once Joel decides to take care of her while trying to get her to the Fireflies, he’ll start picking them up whenever he finds some. While the comics are completely optional, Joel typically has something to say about each giving another line or two of dialog between the unlikely pair.

Those looking to platinum The Last of Us Part 1, however, will need to find every comic that they can get their hands on as the “Endure and Survive” trophy asks the player to collect every single one in the game. There are 14 to be found across the entire game, but luckily, they’re pretty easy to spot if you know where to look for them…or are following the guide below.

NOTE: This piece is a work in progress, check back later for the full list of comics and their locations!

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

Comic Book #1 Force Carrier: Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

The first comic book that you find is unmissable. Ellie picks it up while in Bill’s Town and breaks it out for the road trip to Pittsburgh after she and Joel get the car. When you first gain control of Joel in Pittsburgh, you’ll have the comic in your inventory.

Comic Book #2 Termination Shock: Pittsburgh – Alone and Forsaken

Termination Shock is the first comic book that you can find hidden in the game’s levels. In Pittsburgh, play through the chapter as normal until Joel points out the bridge in the distance before jumping down into the streets below with Ellie. In the overgrown streets, he’ll chastise her for being too loud.

While the two talk, you should be able to see a broken-down city bus in the middle of the road. Enter the bus and you’ll find the comic book at the very back sitting on the floor.

Comic Book #3 Accretion: Pittsburgh – Hotel Lobby

After the cutscene where Ellie shoots the hunter that gets the drop on Joel, climb up the ladder and then take the first door on the left. Shimmy across the gap using the right side of the wall and the comic will be on your left on a coffee table near the railing.

Comic Book #4 Deep Phase: Pittsburgh – Escape the City

After meeting up with Henry and Sam, they’ll lead you down a hallway and down a few flights of stairs. Instead of following them all the way down to the ground, stop on the first floor that you pass on your way down and you’ll come across a locked door that can be accessed with a shiv. Use a shiv to get inside and you’ll find the comic book in the second room on the left on a desk next to a computer.

Comic Book #5 Antiparticles: The Suburbs – Sewers

Once you wash up on the shores with Henry and Sam, you’ll be able to explore the beaches a little bit. As you walk around, you’ll come across a beached fishing boat. Hop onboard and then head into the cabin. On the dashboard, you’ll find the next comic.

Comic Book #6 Messanger Particle: The Suburbs – Suburbs

After making it out of the sewers and into the suburbs proper, walk down the street until you come across an abandoned ice cream truck. Across from it on your left, enter the last house in the row and head upstairs. On the second-floor landing, you’ll find three doors to enter, but you’re looking to go inside the room that’s closest to the stairs leading up. Inside the bedroom, you’ll find the comic book on the desk.

Comic Book #7 Foreign Element: Tommy’s Dam: Hydroelectric Dam

As you start getting closer to the bridge after the chapter starts, you’ll find yourself climbing up two rock ledges. Instead of continuing forwards towards the base of the bridge, head up the hill you’re on to the right and you’ll find the comic by a stack of overgrown cars.

Comic Book #8 Zero Point: Tommy’s Dam: Ranch House

Once you finally find the house that Ellie ran off to, head upstairs and into the first door on the left. On the left side of the room, a comic book will be sitting in front of a window for you to grab.

Comic Book #9 Free Radicals: The University – Go Big Horns

When you first get control in the level immediately turn around and head up the hill to the right and take the road as far as you can go until you see a white 16-wheel truck crashed into a white SUV. You’ll find the comic book on the seat of the SUV in the open door.

Comic Book #10 Uncertainty: Lakeside Resort – The Hunt

You’ll play as Ellie for about 75 percent of the “Lakeside Resort” chapter of The Last of Us Part 1. After getting two solid hits on the deer that you’re hunting in the first section of the chapter, it’ll run off and through an old wooden barn. As you jump down to the barn, Ellie will comment on how creepy it is. Instead of running directly through it and to the deer, take the first door on your left when you enter. On the opposite side of the room, you’ll see a desk and, inside it, a comic book.

Comic Book #11 Negentropy: Lakeside Resort – Cabin Resort

After being hit off the horse and running into the cabin in the area below, you’ll have your first combat encounter against David’s group. Either take care of them all or sneak past them into the second encounter by taking the nature trail. As you progress towards the cabin resort, you’ll need to crouch your way through two large pipes. As soon as you emerge from the first one, immediately turn around and walk up the steps behind you. Once you’re up, you’ll find yourself at a nice little scenic view with two benches. Sitting on the far bench is a comic book.

Information on books 12-14 is coming soon!