The Last of Us Part 1: How To Hear All Jokes | That’s All I Got Trophy Guide

You don’t laugh at these jokes, you endure them. In The Last of Us Part 1, Ellie finds a book of puns at the Pittsburgh bookstore while you’re being hunted by a gang of violent jackals. To alleviate the tension, she’ll periodically read jokes from the book — if you rush ahead, you can easily miss her puns. Hear them all and you’ll earn the “That’s All I Got” trophy for your trouble.

The trick is some of these jokes require completing specific objectives in each section of the map. You may have to finish all other conversations, unlock an optional safe, or just wait around until she offers to tell a joke. We’ve got locations and explanations below so you can quickly track down all the jokes Ellie is willing to share. And one set is from the Left Behind add-on.

More Last of Us Part 1 guides:

All Workbench Locations | All Toolbox Locations | All Training Manual Locations

All Jokes | “That’s All I Got” Trophy Guide

Jokes are mostly heard from the pun book Ellie finds in Pittsburgh — but to earn the trophy, you’ll also need to hear all the jokes in the Left Behind expansion. Here’s how to hear them all.

Joke #1: Pittsburgh (Alone and Forsaken) – After clearing the outside street that’s packed with overgrown cars, you’ll need to climb over a bus to exit. Stop and talk to Ellie to hear her joke.

Joke #2: Pittsburgh (Alone and Forsaken) – Clear the enemies at the bookstore and Ellie will eventually tell Joel a joke.

Joke #3: Pittsburgh (Alone and Forsaken) – On the street with the fashion store and model poster, get close and talk to Ellie. After the chat, wait for her to tell another joke.

Joke #4: Pittsburgh (Hotel Lobby) – Unlock the safe in the office behind the reception desk. The code is [22-10-56]. Input the code and continue to explore (without progressing) until Ellie offers to tell another joke. She’ll tell multiple.

Joke #5: Suburbs (Suburbs) – Leaving the sewers area, you’ll explore the suburbs. Find three optional conversations in this area, then Ellie will tell some jokes.

Joke #6: Left Behind (Fun and Games) – In the mall area, ride the carousel. After that, Riley will start sharing from her joke book. Make sure to talk to her after the cutscene to get a few more jokes.

And that’s it! You’ll need to play both the main story and the add-on to unlock this trophy.