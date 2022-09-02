The Last of Us Part 1: How To Find All Upgrade Tools | Locations Guide

Tools are the items you need to fully upgrade your weapons. Until you acquire extra tools in The Last of Us Part 1, you can only upgrade your weapons up to a certain level. To fully enhance your favorites, you’ll absolutely need to find all these tool locations. Some are easy. Some are not so easy. We’ve included all the locations in the full guide below, so you’ll never miss out on one of the most important collectibles in the game.

Toolboxes prevent you from fully upgrading your weapons — essentially, they’re used to gate your progress so you can’t become too powerful too early. That’s why it’s always a good idea to save some of your scrap parts until you find a new toolbox. Tools are always located in areas where you can access a workbench nearby, so you can immediately reap the benefits and select your favorite upgrades. Not all upgrades are created equal, so getting the upgrades you want most can make a huge difference.

More Last of Us Part 1 guides:

All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Locations

All Toolbox Locations | Workbench Upgrade Guide

[Work-In-Progress: Check back soon for screenshots showing all locations.]

There are five sets of tools to discover in The Last of Us Part 1. They’re almost always found during calm periods of exploration. Make sure to search every corner of an area if you’re not being hunted! Tools are always located in red toolboxes.

Tools #1: Bill’s Town (Graveyard) – In the basement safehouse, you’ll find the first red toolbox in the back-left corner. It’s on a small metal shelf with more metal components.

Tools #2: Pittsburgh (Alone and Forsaken) – In the early room with the stripped dead bodies on metal tables, look on the shelf on the left wall before reaching the stairs. There’s a toolbox in this gross room.

Tools #3: Suburbs (Sewers) – After passing the large sewer gate and control panel with red generator, you’ll enter a passage. Look for a room on the left with a folding chair and a toolbox.

Tools #4: University (Science Building) – In the upper levels of the Science Building, you’ll reach large yellow floodlights from the Firefly outpost. On the upper level, Ellie will open a door on the right curiously. Continue past her down the hallway. On the right, enter the room to find a toolbox.

Tools #5: Bus Depot (Highway Exit) – Outside the Bus Depot, you’ll encounter an old aid station camp. Enter the white FEDRA tent to find a folding table with the toolbox.

And that’s all five locations! Find all five tools to unlock the “Sharpest Tool In The Shed” trophy. Out of all the collectibles in Last of Us Part 1, this one isn’t really optional — you’ll want to find all five every single time you play. I always miss at least one of them. Don’t make my mistake!