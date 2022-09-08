The Last of Us Part 1: The University – All Firefly Pendants

The University of Colorado was a former Firefly base, so it would make sense that Joel and Ellie would be finding plenty of their lost pendants on its campus in The Last of Us Part 1. When you get to this section of the game, you’ll be able to find a handful of them if you keep your eyes peeled.

That said, collecting the fallen Firefly pendants is an entirely optional endeavor as they aren’t required to continue the main story along in any way. If you’re looking to get the platinum trophy for The Last of Us Part 1, however, you will need to find them all for the “Fallen Firefly” trophy. Use the guide below to find all the pendants in The University chapter of the game.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

Go Big Horns

#1: Head inside the university by going through a parking lot and underneath a bridge. Use your horse to jump over the barricade along the main path and head into the courtyard area up a set of stairs. Instead of going left as you’re meant to, head to the right and you’ll find a small area with some trees and benches. Hanging from the tree in the far right corner is the first Firefly pendant of the area. Shoot it down and collect it.

#2: Once you’re reunited with Ellie and the horse after Joel separates the group to take care of a group of infected, continue along the main path until you come across another barricade that you need to use the horse to jump over. Before you do, take a look on the right side of the area where you’ll be jumping from. Here, you’ll see a giant dumpster pushed against a wall. Dismount your horse and climb onto the dumpster and into the window above it. In the room you’ve climbed into, you’ll find another pendant on a desk in front of a window.

#3: After entering the section of the school that’s infected with spores, you’ll be placed in an area with a bloater. To get this pendant, you’ll need to kill it. Once it’s dead, you’ll find the pendant off its body.

#4: After getting through the dorms, you’ll be reunited with Ellie and the horse. Ride together until you get to the abandoned Firefly camp that’s right outside the two tall science buildings. Go to the very far left section of the area and you’ll find the pendant in a tent on a table next to a lantern.

Science Building

#1: The only Firefly pendant in this section of the game is found in the room towards the top of the science building where Joel and Ellie discover that monkeys are the source of the noises they had been hearing inside. After seeing the brief cutscene with the monkeys, head into the far right corner of the room and you’ll find a pendant tucked away next to a microscope.