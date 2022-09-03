The Last of Us Part 1: The Outskirts – All Artifact Locations

Similar to The Last of Us Part 1‘s optional conversations, the artifacts and notes are a nice look into the deep world-building that the game sets up. While you can certainly get the full picture out of the game’s main narrative, the artifacts provide so much additional context and information that they almost feel necessary when discussing the game’s events in full.

That said, the artifacts are entirely optional so you won’t need to worry about hitting the breaks on the story to look around for hidden collectibles unless you’re trying for The Last of Us Part 1‘s platinum trophy. The “Chronicle” trophy requires the player to find all artifacts and notes, so you’ll need to be particularly eagle-eyed if you’re looking to find them all…or simply follow the guide below.

Outside

#1: Right as you gain control of Joel in the level, you’ll find yourself inside a dimly lit apartment. Tess will be in one room staring out the window (you can talk to her for one of the game’s optional conversations,) and the first artifact of the chapter is right next to you when you get control. It’s a note on a small table next to the lamp.

#2: After riding down the elevator with Tess and Ellie, you’ll be prompted to proceed by walking through a blown-out hole in the brick wall. Instead of going through it, walk over to the other side of the room and you’ll find a map next to two boilers.

Downtown

#1: After you outrun Fedra, you’ll find your group in the streets in the rain. After climbing up to the main street section, you’ll walk through an old road intersection that has a big hole blown out of the center. To the right of the hole, there’s a car that’s crashed into a street lamp. To the left of the lamp, you’ll find a note.

#2: Once you enter the Goldstone building, you’ll find yourself walking up a flight of stairs. On the first landing, you’ll find a dead body. Sitting next to the body is a field log.

#3: As you progress through the level, you’ll find yourself in the broken-down subway. Tess will eventually stop to look at a body remarking that they were a Firefly based on the patch on their sleeve. Walk past her towards the walled-off stairway exit and you’ll find another body sitting underneath a sign that reads “Transfer to Orange.” Next to the body, you’ll find a map.

#4: When you get to the section in the subway when you need to stealth past some full-blown clickers, sneak to the left side of the area, being mindful of the runner that’s eating a body nearby. Walk into the convenience store and get behind the counter. By the cash register, you’ll be able to open a drawer where you’ll find a note with a safe code on it. The code is 03-43-78.

Museum

#1: When you start the chapter, you’ll need to push a garbage bin down a ramp and against a large truck. Climb over it and jump down to the other side. Turn around and you’ll notice that the truck is open. Climb into it and you’ll find a note.

The Capitol Building

#1: Follow Ellie and Tess down two flights of stairs right when the section starts. Instead of continuing to follow them through the level, turn around and look in the area directly to the left of the stairs. You’ll see a dead body in the corner where you’ll be able to grab a note.

#2: In the section where Joel swims through the flooded subway, you’ll find a dead body leaning on a wall next to some stairs. It’s located on the left side of the area after you climb over a flooded train car. To the right of the body is a note.