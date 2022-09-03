The Last of Us Part 1: The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations

There are a lot of mysteries to unpack in the world of The Last of Us Part 1 and plenty of answers can be found through the optional conversations that you can have with NPCs. They provide a lot of color and texture to the world that the game is set in and usually give some interesting insight into the backgrounds of the characters you meet. The conversations in The Outskirts tend to be mainly about setting up the events of the game and Tess and Joel’s relationship.

There are two ways to engage in optional conversations: you’ll either be prompted when getting close to an NPC with a button prompt and a small speech bubble design or you’ll find noteworthy details in the environments to remark on noted with a button prompt and a small magnifying glass image. There are 60 total in the game, so if you’re looking to find them all, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled…or just follow the guide below. While finding them all might sound a little overwhelming, luckily the conversations in The Outskirts aren’t too far off the beaten path.

NOTE: This guide is a work in progress! Check back later for more images!

Outside

#1: Right as you get control of Joel in the chapter, you’ll find Tess looking out a window at the rain in the other room. Approach her and you’ll be prompted to have the first conversation about how the smuggling job is a little odd and that it makes Joel nervous. The conversation is brief, but it’s easy to miss since it’s right at the start of the chapter.

Downtown

#1. As soon as you enter the Goldstone building’s first door, you’ll find a body laying next to the wall on the right next to the second door you need to pass through. Walk over to the body and you’ll be prompted to talk about it with the environmental magnifying glass symbol.

Museum

#1: After being reunited with Tess and Ellie inside the museum, Tess will lean over near a broken window to catch her breath. Once she takes a breath you’ll be prompted to talk with her and Joel will ask if she’s doing alright. After you talk with Tess, she’ll move on and hop through the window prompting you to follow her lead. Make sure you don’t however since the next conversation is right next to her.

#2: Immediately after talking to Tess where she tells Joel that she’s feeling winded after what they’ve just been through, you’ll be able to talk with Ellie and check in with her.

The Capitol Building

There are no optional conversations in this section of the game.