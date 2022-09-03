The Last of Us Part 1: The Outskirts – All Firefly Pendants

While you don’t actually spend a lot of time with them, the Fireflies are an integral part of The Last of Us Part 1‘s story. Often picking up the pieces of what they’ve left behind, the entire plot of the game hinges around Joel and Ellie as they search for the Fireflies in hopes of finding a cure for the fungal infection that’s ruined the world.

One of the many collectibles hidden throughout The Last of Us Part 1‘s levels are the Firefly pendants. They’re completely optional so you won’t need to worry about finding them all if you just want to play through the game’s story. That said, if you’re looking to platinum the game, you’ll need to collect all 30 of them to unlock the “Fallen Firefly” trophy. Finding all 30 can be tricky, so you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled…or just follow the guide below.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

| Full Trophy List | The Quarantine Zone – Optional Conversations | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Tool Locations | All Workbench Locations | All Joke Locations | The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations | The Outskirts – All Artifacts | All Shiv Door Locations |

Outside

There are no Firefly pendants in this section.

Downtown

#1: As soon as you make it to the base of the Goldstone Building, walk past the sign and up the handful of steps to its right into an area with some benches and trees. Hanging off the tree on the right side of the area is the first Firefly pendant for this chapter.

Museum

#1: At the end of a cutscene where Joel hurriedly opens a garage to escape some enemies, Joel will say “Okay, how do we get out of this place?” Once in that section of the level, walk through the door on the opposite side of the room up a ramp. Once inside, go through the door on the left and then walk up the broken section of the roof that forms a giant wooden ramp. At the top, head to the far left side and you’ll be able to climb onto the small ledge. From there, side-step your way to the other side of the room and you’ll find a Firefly pendant in a smashed display case.

The Capitol Building

#1: When you get to the section where you’re wading through waist-high water in front of the building itself, don’t follow Tess up its front stairs. Instead, head to the gazebo directly across from the building and you’ll find a Firefly pendant resting in the center of the structure.

#2: In the section where you need to swim through the flooded subway to find a way across for Ellie, you’ll eventually need to climb over a derailed train car. After getting back in the water, you’ll find a side path along the left side of the area near a dead body that has the Smuggler Note. Head down the stairs that are next to the body and get into the water. Dive down underneath the rubble blocking your path and swim into the flooded convenience store that’s slightly to your left. In the far corner of the store, you’ll find a pendant floating in the water about halfway up from the ground.