The Last of Us Part 1: All Shiv Door Locations

While the main story of The Last of Us Part 1 is entirely linear as it doesn’t give players any choice in what happens, its levels are far from linear. There are plenty of side areas that contain secret supplies and optional content like lore and hidden collectibles. Perhaps the most useful hidden areas, however, are the locked doors that require a shiv to open.

These doors are completely optional and, more often than not, you may not be able to even get inside on account of not having enough supplies to even craft a shiv. That said, if you’re looking to get the platinum trophy for the game, you’ll need to gain access to every locked door in the game as the “Master of Unlocking” trophy requires it to unlock.

NOTE: This guide is a work in progress so make sure to check back for updated information!

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

| Full Trophy List | The Quarantine Zone – Optional Conversations | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Tool Locations | All Workbench Locations | All Joke Locations | The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations | The Outskirts – All Firefly Pendants | The Outskirts – All Artifacts |

Shiv Door #1 – The Outskirts: Downtown

The first locked door doesn’t show up until a few hours into the game. You’ll find it inside the Goldstone building that Joel, Ellie, and Tess cut through to stay out of sight in the “Downtown” section. Progress through the level until Joel gets jumped by a clicker in a cutscene. After Tess saves him, you’ll be given control of the game again.

Instead of heading forward as the game prompts you to, go through the door to your immediate right and then through the door on the left side of the room. Through there, you’ll find a locked storage room that you can open with a shiv. Inside, you’ll find all sorts of ammo and other goodies.

Shiv Door #2 – The Outskirts: Museum

You’ll find the second locked door in the “Museum” section of the game when Joel gets separated from Tess and Ellie. After the cutscene where the group gets cut off from one another, crouch walk out of the broken section of the building and you’ll be in an area full of clickers.

Go through the door on your left and then continue forward through the next door. From there, go through the door on your left and the locked shiv door will be to your immediate right. Open it and grab the supplies inside.

Shiv Door #3 – Bill’s Town: The Woods

The next door is found in the first section of Bill’s Town before you even meet Bill himself. After DOING SOMETHING, you’ll find yourself facing a square building with a fire escape staircase on its left side. While you’re able to enter the building in search of supplies, walk to the left of it and jump down the ledge. To your left, you’ll find the third locked door that requires a shiv to open.

Shiv Door #4 – Bill’s Town: The Woods

After finding the third shiv door, continue along the critical path until you find yourself walking down an alley at the end of the main street area accessed by lifting Ellie over a chainlink fence. The alley will be on your left when coming down the street. After turning down the alley, you’ll find some dead clickers so turn to the right and continue along the main path. Just after turning, however, you’ll find a small backlot staircase to your right that leads to the fourth shiv door.

Shiv Door #5 – Pittsburgh: Alone and Forsaken

As you play through the level, you’ll eventually come across a Fedra checkpoint that’s been overrun with bandits. After taking care of them all, go to the top level of the bookstore that’s on the right side of the street. Once there, head to the corner of the building that’s closest to where you entered the checkpoint area initially but farthest from the street and you’ll find a locked bathroom door. Use a shiv to open it and grab the supplies inside.

Shiv Door #6 – Pittsburgh: Alone and Forsaken

After hiding behind a yellow taxi in a cutscene to avoid being spotted by bandits, turn to your left and you’ll see a door that’s got a red spray-painted “x” on it. While it might just look like a piece of scenery, it’s actually a shiv door that can be unlocked for some extra supplies.