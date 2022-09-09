The Last of Us Part 1: Lakeside Resort – All Artifact Locations

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] The Hunt

Cabin Resort

The “Lakeside Resort” chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 is something of a turning point for the game. The player takes control of Ellie for the first time as a showcase of sorts for everything she’s learned with Joel up to this point. While you will play as both characters in the chapter, it still does a good job of putting Ellie front and center.

There are a handful of artifacts for the player to find hidden throughout the resort that provide more details on what’s going on there behind the scenes. Luckily, finding them all isn’t required to continue the main story, however, if you’re looking to get a platinum trophy for The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to grab them all for the “Chronicles” trophy. Use the guide below to locate each one.

The Hunt

#1-8: There are eight artifacts total in the first section of the chapter, however, luckily, you have access to them the moment that you gain control of Ellie. Because you’re playing as a totally separate character from who you’ve been for 98 percent of the game so far, you have access to a completely new backpack and set of belongings. Simply open the backpack at the start of the level and you’ll be able to see them all. In your bag you should have the following artifacts:

Joel & Sarah Photo

Switchblade

Note from Mom

Walkman

Sam’s Robot

No Pun Intended: Volume Too

To Get To The Other Side

No Pun Intended

Cabin Resort

#1: Exactly like the first eight artifacts found in the first section of the chapter, the next artifact is automatically found in Joel’s backpack after the scene where he gets Ellie’s location from two of David’s men. Following that scene, you’ll cut back to Ellie and fight David, but after that, you’ll be back to Joel as he wanders through the snowstorm in search of her. Open your bag and you’ll have the map seen in the cutscene in the “Artifacts” tab.

#2: As you continue fighting your way to Ellie and David, you’ll walk through a building and see a small cutscene of Joel finding Ellie’s stuff. Once the scene is over, you’ll be led to exit the room through a door on the left to see some strung-up bodies, but before you do, look on the shelf to your right and you’ll find a note detailing the amount of meat that they gather each week.