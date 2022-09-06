The Last of Us Part 1: The Suburbs – Optional Conversations

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Sewers

There aren’t a whole lot of optional conversations in “The Suburbs” chapter of The Last of Us Part 1 since the environmental storytelling takes something of a driver’s seat to lead the background narrative. That said, the chapter isn’t completely devoid of additional lines of dialog that can be triggered by looking at Joel and company’s immediate surroundings.

The optional conversations are, by their very nature, non-essential for progressing the main story of the game, however, they do provide a little bit of background on the two new characters that Joel and Ellie decided to team up with: Sam and Henry. Additionally, if you’re looking to get the platinum for The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to talk to everyone at every available opportunity.

If you’re looking for a guide on where to find all of Ellie’s optional jokes, take a look right here.

There aren’t any optional conversations in this section of the game. Instead, the story takes a more background narrative with the notes that can be found that detail what happened to Ish, a sailor that grew a community inside the sewers.

Suburbs

#1: As soon as you escape the sewers, you’ll find yourself in the Pittsburgh suburbs. Walk to the end of the street and look at the worn-down house on your left as the street starts to turn. The group will join you and start to look at it when Henry will ask Joel about the start of the outbreak, prompting the first optional conversation in this chapter.

#2: Keep making your way down the street and you’ll find an old ice cream truck on the right side of it. Sam will explain what it is to Ellie and she’ll ask you if Sam is telling the truth, prompting an optional conversation.

#3: Head into the house across from where the ice cream truck is sitting, it’s the final one on the street. Go all the way to the top of the house and look for supplies. Come back down to the bottom floor and the rest of your crew should be inside. Ellie and Sam are playing darts, so watch them play until the small scene is over. Once they’re gone, walk over to the stool that they were standing next to and interact with the dart to throw it.