The Last of Us Part 1: Bill’s Town – All Optional Conversations

While all of the optional conversations in The Last of Us Part 1 help provide more background for the story, perhaps the most important ones take place in the Bill’s Town chapter seeing as it’s the first time that Joel and Ellie’s relationship is allowed to start growing. The pair begin learning a lot about one another in this leg of the game, so finding the optional conversations do a lot to help paint the beginnings of their relationship.

Despite being nice additional context for their relationship, the optional conversations in The Last of Us Part 1 are completely optional, as their name explicitly details. There are plenty to find in this chapter, however, so you’ll need to make sure that you’ve got your eyes peeled if you’re looking to find them all…or simply follow the guide below and you’ll be on track for unlocking the “Getting to Know You” trophy.

The Woods

#1: After lifting Ellie over a chainlink fence, she’ll open it up for you giving you access to a large street. Directly across from the fence where you entered the area is a house that has some stairs leading up to it. Head inside and you’ll find that it’s not a house at all, but an old restaurant. Inside, you’ll see a beat-up arcade cabinet that Ellie will walk over to and you’ll be prompted to talk to her about it.

Safehouse

#1: As soon as you meet up with Bill, you’ll be given free rein to loot a bar that’s full of supplies. Before picking up as much as you can carry, take a look at the booths on your left and you’ll see a chessboard sitting on one towards the center of the room. Approach it and you’ll be prompted to look at it. Ellie will walk over and say she always wanted to learn before Bill comes and yells at her for touching it.

The Graveyard

#1: As you fight your way through the suburbs, you’ll eventually jump out of a treehouse. Head into the house on the right and go upstairs into the child’s bedroom (the first door on the right as soon as you get up the stairs.) Ellie will catch up with you and ask if she can talk to you. There, you’ll be prompted to talk to her.

High School Escape

#1: Once Ellie is sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, Bill will lean in front of the car and tell Joel to look for more supplies. Before searching the house, you’ll be able to talk with Ellie.

#2: After talking with Ellie, go straight through the living room and into the bedroom on the far side of the house. On the left side of that room, you’ll find a note sitting on a desk addressed to Bill. Pick it up and then head back into the garage and walk up to Bill. You’ll be able to show it to him for an optional conversation.