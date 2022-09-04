The Last of Us Part 1: Bill’s Town – All Firefly Pendants

The Fireflies play such an integral role in the story of both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2, but you’ll spend most of the first game picking up the pieces of where they’ve been in the form of their dog tag-like pendants. They’re collectibles that provide a lot of names of the fallen Fireflies that were scattered across America in the places that Joel and Ellie travel to and Bill’s Town is no exception.

The pendants are completely optional collectibles that you can ignore if you’re not looking to go on a scavenger hunt across all of The Last of Us Part 1‘s levels. That said, if you want to unlock the game’s platinum trophy, you’ll need to find all 30 of them for the “Fallen Firefly” trophy. While that number certainly sounds like a lot, if you keep your eyes peeled and follow the guide below, you’ll have them all in your pocket in no time.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

| Full Trophy List | The Quarantine Zone – Optional Conversations | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Tool Locations | All Workbench Locations | All Joke Locations | The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations | The Outskirts – All Firefly Pendants | The Outskirts – All Artifacts | All Shiv Door Locations | All Safe Codes | Bill’s Town – All Optional Conversations | Bill’s Town – All Artifacts |

The Woods

#1: The first pendant found in this leg of the game is located on top of an RV. After lifting Ellie up and over a chainlink fence for her to open a door so that you can get through, you’ll find yourself in a large street area. Head to the right down the street and you’ll eventually come across an RV that’s blocking some of the road. The pendant is on the roof of it so climb up onto the cop car that’s crashed into it and then onto its roof. The pendant is sitting midway down the RV.

Safehouse

#1: After meeting up with Bill, you’ll have a fight with some full-blown clickers in the streets. After the fight is over, head to the section of the road with the ambulance (should be to the right when facing the area from where you entered it from.) In the corner of the combat arena, you’ll see a crooked light pole. Hanging off the pole is a Firefly pendant that you’ll need to shoot down to collect.

The Graveyard

#1: Immediately after escaping the graveyard,, you’ll find a beaten-up red house on the top of a hill. Clear out the infected in the area and then head inside and look for the bathroom on the first floor. Inside the bathroom, you’ll find a Firefly pendant sitting on the floor to the left of the door.

High School Escape

There are no Firefly pendants in this section of the game.