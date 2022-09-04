The Last of Us Part 1: Bill’s Town – All Artifact Locations

Bill’s Town is an extremely formative section in The Last of Us Part 1 as it’s the first time that Ellie and Joel are truly alone together. It’s the beginning of their bonds as their relationship starts cementing and we get to learn a lot about Ellie’s character. While they don’t add anything specific to the relationship being built by Joel and Ellie, the artifacts hidden around the town certainly do a lot to inform the player about the setting and about Bill.

All of the artifacts are completely optional, but definitely add a lot to the lore surrounding the story so it’s a good idea to pick them up if you’re looking to understand the entire picture of The Last of Us Part 1. They’re also necessary for anyone looking to get the game’s platinum trophy as the “Chronicle” trophy requires the player to pick up every artifact and note in the game.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

| Full Trophy List | The Quarantine Zone – Optional Conversations | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Tool Locations | All Workbench Locations | All Joke Locations | The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations | The Outskirts – All Firefly Pendants | The Outskirts – All Artifacts | All Shiv Door Locations | All Safe Codes | Bill’s Town – All Optional Conversations | Bill’s Town – All Firefly Pendants |

The Woods

#1: After navigating through the woods and making it into the town, you’ll find yourself in front of a square building with a metal fire escape staircase on its left side. Enter the open door that’s connected to the stairs and enter the room immediately on your left. In the opposite corner of the room, you’ll find a scrap of paper with a handwritten note on it near some boxes on the floor.

#2: After finding the note in the square building, progress through the area by lifting Ellie over the chainlink fence that’s to the left of the building’s fire escape. She’ll open a door for you to walk through and you’ll find yourself in the street. Head to the right and go as far down the road as you can. You’ll pass all sorts of buildings that you can loot for supplies, but at the end of the street on your left, you’ll find a corner music store. Head into the backroom of the store and you’ll find a note next to a printer on the left side of the backroom.

#3: Leave the music store and continue walking down the street. Stuck on some barbed wire at the very end, you’ll find a handwritten note with a safe code on it. The safe is located part of the way back up the street near a pickup truck.

#4: After jumping down a partially broken down ladder, Joel will remark on the tripwires that Bill has set up all over the town. crouch underneath the one before you and, instead of going right like the main path wants you to, head left into the building you were just walking on top of. Head up the stairs to the right and then go left into the first room. Before you can grab the note, you’ll need to deal with the infected that’s in the room. Once that’s taken care of you’ll see a table with a note on it on the right side of the living room area.

Safehouse

#1: After meeting up with Bill for the first time in the bar, he’ll tell you to take whatever supplies you want from it. While there’s plenty to grab, make sure to snag the map that’s directly to your right as soon as you gain control of Joel. It’s on the table to the right of the bar, so if you’re not keeping an eye out for it, you may miss it.

#2: As soon as you pick up the map in the bar, turn around and head through the door behind you on the right. Inside the backroom, there’s a small scrap of paper sitting on the coffee table that’s a handwritten note and an easily missable collectible.

#3: Once you’re done grabbing supplies from the bar, head down the critical path and you’ll close the door after Bill and Ellie leave the building. As soon as you run upstairs, Bill will continue running forward, but instead of following him, hook a right and enter the room that runs parallel with the stairs you just walked up. On the table inside, you’ll find a small scrap of paper that’s got another handwritten note on it.

Graveyard

#1: The artifact for this section is in the church. Head towards the pulpit, and you’ll notice a room off to the right. Inside the room you’ll find a note sitting on a desk.

#2: As you fight your way through the suburbs, you’ll eventually cross through a treehouse and then jump into the yard below. Walk into the house on the right and head upstairs. Once you get upstairs, walk into the first room on the right and you’ll find yourself inside a child’s bedroom. Sitting just below the window is a diary for you to pick up.

High School Escape

#1: After Ellie gets into the car, Bill will tell Joel to search the house they’re in for supplies. Turn around and head straight through the door and into the door on the far side of the living room. Inside the bedroom, you’ll find a note addressed to Bill on the desk on the left side of the room in front of the window.

#2: Take the note you just found back to Bill in the garage and show it to him for an optional conversation. Bill will crumple the note up and throw it behind him. Walk around the car and pick up the crumpled-up note.