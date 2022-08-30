Check Out New Gameplay Footage From The Last Of Us Part 1

It’s not long until the rebuilt for PS5 game The Last of Us Part 1 lands on the console. The game is launching on PlayStation 5 on September 2 and Naughty Dog has treated eager players to a look at its gameplay. With the beloved title having been rebuilt from the ground up specifically for the current console generation, this is the first time fans have been given a look at some gameplay footage.

The action is taken from a chapter in the game known as ‘Bill’s Town’ and features characters Joel, Ellie and Bill. The footage, which has been captured on PS5, shows some key aspects of The Last of Us Part 1 as it’ll be experienced by both veteran fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. You can check out seven minutes of actual gameplay from the highly-anticipated title right here.

Naughty Dog has been speaking out recently about The Last of Us Part 1 and defending the move to release the game for what’s essentially the third time. The action-adventure title isn’t just getting a graphical makeover in its new, shiny PS5 iteration. The Last of Us Part 1 will benefit hugely from the advancements in game technology that have occurred in the decade since the game’s original release.

According to a recent update on the PlayStation blog, Naughty Dog Creative Director Shaun Escayg, players can expect to discover a more well-rounded and artistically accurate game world in The Last of Us Part 1. Combat encounters have also had a massive overhaul from the original title, with Escayg explaining that fights should feel more dynamic and ultimately “more interesting,” thanks to updated enemy AI behaviours that the title’s original release on PS3 wasn’t able to achieve.

Ultimately, the game aims to deliver a wholly more immersive experience. As we can see from the gameplay footage shown today, it certainly looks like it’ll hit its targets on that front. In addition to the technical and visual enhancements, the new game will also have an expanded roster of accessibility options. These include additional features on the DualSense controller, such as a fully remappable control scheme and enhanced use of haptic feedback for dialogue and for emulating the sensation of rain, for example. Also, cinematics in the new game will include audio descriptions, and options to skip certain puzzle-solving elements that require full use of vision will also be put in place.

The Last of Us Part 1 is also currently in development for a release on PC, although as yet we still have no definitive word on a launch date for that. However, with not long to wait until the game launches on PS5, the hype is certainly starting to build amongst the game’s substantial fan base.

The Last of Us Part 1 will launch on September 2 on PS5.

