The Last of Us Part 1: All Safe Codes

Locked safes are one of the few new additions to The Last of Us Part 1 that weren’t included in the original game. Safes were first introduced in The Last of Us Part 2 and have been included in the remake of the first game. Their mechanics are simple: you’ll need to find a code somewhere in the level before unlocking them. While most safe codes are pretty clearly spelled out for the player in the surrounding area, others require a little bit of critical thinking and searching.

The safes are optional, so you don’t need to worry about opening them all if you’re just trying to complete the game’s story, however, they hold useful items that can make the survival elements much easier. Additionally, if you’re trying to get The Last of Us Part 1‘s platinum trophy, you’ll need to unlock each safe to get the “Sticky Fingers” trophy.

NOTE: This post is a work in progress! Check back later for more safe codes and images!

Safe #1 – The Outskirts: Downtown

The first safe doesn’t appear until several hours into the game. In the “Downtown” section of the Outskirts, you’ll find yourself in a stealth section where you need to avoid full-blown clickers. When you start the section, head to the left side of the area into a small convenience store. Hop behind the counter and open the drawer behind the cash register. Inside, you’ll find a note with the safe’s combination on it: 03-43-78.

With the combination in hand, walk out the front door and continue going straight directly across the area into the bookstore. Inside, travel behind the counter and you’ll find a large safe. Input the code and you’ll be rewarded with an item.

Safe #2 – Bill’s Town: The Woods

The second safe is located in the first act of Bill’s Town. After lifting Ellie over a chainlink fence and having her open a door for you, you’ll find yourself in a large street area with plenty of buildings to look through. Head down the street to the right after getting access to the area. Midway down, you’ll see a large safe in the street to your right next to a pickup truck.

The combination to the safe is 05-17-21 which can be found at the very end of the street on a handwritten note that’s stuck to some barbed wire.

Safe #3 – Pittsburgh: Hotel Lobby

After you make your way into the fancy hotel lobby in Pittsburgh, you’ll need to set up the ladder found in the left area of the room on the wall that runs parallel to it that’s otherwise inaccessible due to the broken central staircase. Climb the ladder and head to the right where you’ll shimmy across the way and have access to an open suitcase with a note inside. Written on the note is the combo to the safe: 22-10-56.

Jump down back to the first floor and on the right side of the room, you’ll find a backroom that’s accessible by walking around the check-in desks. Inside the room is the safe, so enter the combo above and claim its supplies.