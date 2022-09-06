The Last of Us Part 1: The Suburbs – All Firefly Pendants

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Sewers

Suburbs

When you get to the chapter “The Suburbs” in The Last of Us Part 1, Joel and Ellie are back on track looking for the Fireflies with Sam and Henry. To this point, the players still won’t have seen much of the Fireflies in person, instead, they’re left to pick up the pieces of the group in the form of lost Firefly pendants.

The dog tag-like collectibles can be found scattered across the levels turning The Last of Us Part 1 into a scavenger hunt of sorts. Luckily, finding them all isn’t a requirement to continue the main story, however, they are necessary for unlocking the game’s platinum trophy as the “Fallen Firefly” trophy requires the player to find all 30 pendants. Use the guide below to find all of the ones in the Suburbs.

#1: After washing ashore with Sam and Henry, you’ll be able to spend some time exploring the beach. As you progress, you’ll run into a large fishing boat that’s stuck on the shore. Hop aboard and then jump into the hole in the central portion of it. The first Firefly pendant will be waiting for you there.

#2: Once you finally make it into the sewers, you’ll be faced with a long section of room where you can see water pouring out of a small pathway to the right. Jump up to the waterfall and follow the sidepath up into a small room. On the left side of the room, you’ll see a body that’s been crushed by debris. Inside the hand of the body is a Firefly pendant.

#3: Progress through the level until getting to a room with a car and a tree poking out of a flooded section of floor on your left. Jump in the water and dive down to where the front of the car is sitting on the bottom and you’ll find another pendant.

#1: After making it out of the sewers, you’ll find yourself in the suburbs proper. Walk down the main street until you find an ice cream truck on the right side. Across from it on the left, you’ll find the last house in the row. Go into its yard on the right and you’ll find a tree. On one of the branches of the tree is a Firefly pendant which you’ll need to shoot off in order to pick it up.