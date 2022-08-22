The Last of Us Part 1: Full Trophy List

It’s safe to say that the trophy list for the original release of The Last of Us on PS3 left a lot to be desired. Like many games of the time, it required the player to go through the entirety of the game multiple times on all of its difficulty settings to complete. While that practice isn’t unheard of today, Sony has really started leaning into its increased accessibility offerings with its first-party titles over the last few years, so trophies tied to game difficulty have mostly been canned by the publisher.
The trophy list for The Last of Us Part 1, the PS5 remake, is largely the same as the original list, however, it’s gutted all of the difficulty trophies that made the original such a tedious Platinum. Additionally, it contains trophies for elements that weren’t in the original game such as safes and workbench tools. Obviously, the difficulty settings are still included in the game, with the infamous “Grounded” mode being one of gaming’s toughest challenges, so players of all skill levels are able to enjoy everything that The Last of Us Part 1 has to offer.
The Last of Us Part 1 Trophy List
As mentioned above, the trophy list for The Last of Us Part 1 looks a lot like the list for the original game, but with a few alterations. Some simply break up the collectibles needed for unlocking different trophies, but others showcase some of the changes coming to the game that weren’t present in the original such as the “Live Bait” trophy which has the player lure an infected into attacking a human enemy, a gameplay situation that simply wasn’t in the original.
Based on its changes, however, it seems like more players than ever will be looking to complete the list and snag the Platinum trophy for their collection. Who knows, it may even convince some to put the time into revisiting the original game or its PS4 remaster on the harder modes in hopes of earning a Platinum for it too.
As The Last of Us Part 1 isn’t officially out yet, we don’t know its full trophy list for certain, however, it seems like we may have seen it in full thanks to a leaker on Twitter (@NaughtyNDC.) This article will be updated to reflect the full list of trophies once the game officially releases.
Platinum
It can’t be for nothing – Collect all trophies
Gold
No Matter What – Complete Part 1
Don’t Go – Complete Left Behind
Look for the Light – Find all Firefly pendants
Endure and Survive – Collect all comics
Chronicles – Find all notes and artifacts
Getting to Know You – Engage in all optional conversations
That’s all I got – Survive all of Ellie’s jokes
Silver
Something to Fight For – Find all training manuals
Combat Ready – Fully upgrade a weapon
Master of Unlocking – Break into every locked door using shivs
Prepared For the Worst – Find all workbenches
Sticky Fingers – Open All Safes
Sharpest Tool in the Shed – Find all workbench tools
Build Em Up, Break Em Down – Upgrade and then break one of every melee weapon
Bronze
Fallen Firefly – Find a Firefly pendant
Self Help – Find one training manual
Savage Starlight Fan – Find a comic
Geared Up – Craft every item
In Memorium – Pick up Frank’s note after it’s discarded
Light Out – While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh
Waterlogged – Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam
Left Hanging – Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done
Who’s A Good Boy? – Pet Buckley the dog
Nobody’s Perfect – Played the Jak X game in Left Behind
Brick Master – Win the brick throwing contest
Angel Knives – Defeat Black Fang without getting hit
Skillz – Win the water gun fight
Live Bait – Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human