The Last of Us Part 1: Full Trophy List

It can't be for nothing.

It’s safe to say that the trophy list for the original release of The Last of Us on PS3 left a lot to be desired. Like many games of the time, it required the player to go through the entirety of the game multiple times on all of its difficulty settings to complete. While that practice isn’t unheard of today, Sony has really started leaning into its increased accessibility offerings with its first-party titles over the last few years, so trophies tied to game difficulty have mostly been canned by the publisher.

The trophy list for The Last of Us Part 1, the PS5 remake, is largely the same as the original list, however, it’s gutted all of the difficulty trophies that made the original such a tedious Platinum. Additionally, it contains trophies for elements that weren’t in the original game such as safes and workbench tools. Obviously, the difficulty settings are still included in the game, with the infamous “Grounded” mode being one of gaming’s toughest challenges, so players of all skill levels are able to enjoy everything that The Last of Us Part 1 has to offer.

The Last of Us Part 1 Trophy List

As mentioned above, the trophy list for The Last of Us Part 1 looks a lot like the list for the original game, but with a few alterations. Some simply break up the collectibles needed for unlocking different trophies, but others showcase some of the changes coming to the game that weren’t present in the original such as the “Live Bait” trophy which has the player lure an infected into attacking a human enemy, a gameplay situation that simply wasn’t in the original.

Based on its changes, however, it seems like more players than ever will be looking to complete the list and snag the Platinum trophy for their collection. Who knows, it may even convince some to put the time into revisiting the original game or its PS4 remaster on the harder modes in hopes of earning a Platinum for it too.

As The Last of Us Part 1 isn’t officially out yet, we don’t know its full trophy list for certain, however, it seems like we may have seen it in full thanks to a leaker on Twitter (@NaughtyNDC.) This article will be updated to reflect the full list of trophies once the game officially releases.

Platinum

It can’t be for nothing – Collect all trophies

Gold

No Matter What – Complete Part 1

Don’t Go – Complete Left Behind

Look for the Light – Find all Firefly pendants

Endure and Survive – Collect all comics

Chronicles – Find all notes and artifacts

Getting to Know You – Engage in all optional conversations

That’s all I got – Survive all of Ellie’s jokes

Silver

Something to Fight For – Find all training manuals

Combat Ready – Fully upgrade a weapon

Master of Unlocking – Break into every locked door using shivs

Prepared For the Worst – Find all workbenches

Sticky Fingers – Open All Safes

Sharpest Tool in the Shed – Find all workbench tools

Build Em Up, Break Em Down – Upgrade and then break one of every melee weapon

Bronze

Fallen Firefly – Find a Firefly pendant

Self Help – Find one training manual

Savage Starlight Fan – Find a comic

Geared Up – Craft every item

In Memorium – Pick up Frank’s note after it’s discarded

Light Out – While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh

Waterlogged – Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam

Left Hanging – Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done

Who’s A Good Boy? – Pet Buckley the dog

Nobody’s Perfect – Played the Jak X game in Left Behind

Brick Master – Win the brick throwing contest

Angel Knives – Defeat Black Fang without getting hit

Skillz – Win the water gun fight

Live Bait – Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human