The Last of Us Part 1: Lakeside Resort – All Firefly Pendants

The “Lakeside Resort” chapter in The Last of Us Part 1 is a major turning point in the game’s story as it has Ellie take the central role for the first time, setting up some of the mechanics to come in The Last of Us Part 2. It’s a harrowingly tense section of the game thanks to the newly introduced character David and his group of cannibals. Because it’s such a story-heavy leg of the game, there aren’t a whole lot of Firefly pendants to be found in the chapter, but one is certainly very easy to miss if you’re not looking for it.

Luckily, finding the hidden Firefly pendants is completely optional and not required if you simply want to continue the story. That said, players looking to earn The Last of Us Part 1‘s platinum trophy will need to find all 30 pendants if they want to snag the “Fallen Firefly” trophy when completing the game. Use the guide below to find the three pendants in the “Lakeside Resort” chapter of the game.

#1: Similar to the eight artifacts automatically found inside Ellie’s bag, you’ll have access to the first Firefly pendant as soon as you gain control of her following the first cutscene with the rabbit. Open your bag and tab over to the “Firefly Pendants” tab and you’ll find that you have one for Riley Abel. When looking at it, Ellie will have a quick line to say about it, suggesting that she was close with a Firefly before meeting up with Joel. This is explained completely in Left Behind, the DLC bonus chapter of the game that comes included in The Last of Us Part 1. To learn more about Riley, play the DLC.

#2: As you and David fight your way through the horde of infected that are coming for you, you’ll end up in a section where David boosts you up onto a ledge so that you can knock down a ladder. Follow the catwalks towards the ladder, stopping to take out the clicker that jumps out at you when you get close to it. After killing the clicker, instead of turning right to knock the ladder down to David, turn left into the small storage room and you’ll find a pendant sitting on a crate.

#1: The next pendant is found after the scene where Ellie is knocked off her horse by David’s crew. Once you get to the first cabin, exit through the front door and then look to your right. You’ll see a gazebo there. Walk into it and you’ll find a pendant sitting on the bench on its right side. Be warned, this area is crawling with bandits, so it’s not a bad idea to take them all out before going for the pendant.