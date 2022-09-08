The Last of Us Part 1: The University – All Artifacts

As Joel and Ellie continue their search for the Fireflies in The Last of Us Part 1, they’re taken to the University of Eastern Colorado. While their efforts to locate the Fireflies go a little sideways, there’s still a lot to be found hidden around the campus. There’s a lot of ground to cover if you’re looking to find all of the artifacts tucked away in every nook and cranny of the university, so if you want to find everything, use the guide below.

It’s important to note, however, that finding the in-game artifacts is completely optional. While there’s a lot to discover at the University of Colorado, you don’t need to actually engage with any of it if you’re simply looking to move the story along. That said, if you’re trying to platinum The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find every artifact and note for the “Chronicles” trophy.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

Go Big Horns

#1: As you start the level and enter the university’s campus, head through the parking lot and underneath the bridge on the lot’s left side. Once you get up the hill, turn right and get off the horse to enter a loading dock. In the right corner of the dock closest to where you entered, you’ll find a door leading to some stairs. Walk up two floors until you find a doorframe without a door. Walk through it and then use the door to your right to find a small sniper perch. On the floor in the far left corner, you’ll find a note.

#2: After the cutscene when Joel separates from Ellie and the horse due to some incoming runners, walk across the room you’re in and to the closed gate. To its left, you’ll find a note pinned on the wall that you can grab.

#3: Continue along the main path of the level until you find yourself at a second gate that needs to be opened from inside a building. Ellie will hop off the horse with you and you’ll need to crouch walk underneath some debris to get inside. On the desk directly across from where you entered the building, you’ll find a map to pick up.

#4: After grabbing the map, head to the back of the building and climb the stairs until you get to the second-floor dorms. Walk down the hall until you find room 200-B which should be the second door on your left. Once inside, go to the desk in the corner of the room and pull open its drawer where you’ll find a note written by a student.

#5: Once you get through the dorms that are infected with spores, Joel will push a vending machine into a door and reassure himself that it’ll hold off the infected. Head up the stairs and to the second floor and turn right down the hallway. The first door on your right, 205-B, will be another dorm room where you can find a newspaper clipping sitting on top of a minifridge.

Science Building

#1: Make your way through the critical path of the level until you find yourself on an “L” shaped balcony overlooking the floors and trees below. Continue forward along the main path, walk up the stairs to the next floor and go through the blue door on your immediate left. Once you’re inside the hallway, head left into Room 301. Inside the lab, you’ll find an audio recorder on the tables near the windows. You can listen to the recorder by selecting it inside your backpack or by hitting the button prompt right when you pick it up.

#2: After grabbing the first audio recorder, head out the door you came in from and walk down the hall. Continue walking forward towards the standing light at the end of the hall. As you get close to it, you’ll hear something knock something over and Ellie will speculate that it’s a clicker. Continue down the hall walking past the light and take a left once you enter the room. On a table near the windows on the left side of the room, you’ll find an x-ray.

#3: Once you’ve grabbed the x-ray, turn around and enter the door in the opposite corner of the room. You’ll see a brief cutscene where Joel and Ellie discover the source of the noise: the monkeys they saw earlier on campus. Once you’re in the room, go to the tables on the right side of the room and you’ll find another audio recorder next to some beakers. Like the first one, you’ll be able to listen to it in your bag.

#4: After the cutscene where Joel and Ellie realize that they’re under attack by bandits, you’ll automatically have the third audio recorder in your bag since Joel grabbed it during the cutscene.