The Last of Us Part 1: The University – Optional Conversations

By the time Joel and Ellie make it to the Unversity of Eastern Colorado in The Last of Us Part 1, they have a lot to talk about. It’s especially true once they start to wonder why the school is seemingly abandoned if the Fireflies are supposed to be there. As a result, there are a handful of optional conversations to be had between the two as Ellie asks Joel about what college life was like before the infection.

While they provide plenty of added texture and color to the relationship between Joel and Ellie, the optional conversations are by their very nature optional. So, don’t think you need to find them all if you’re simply looking to play through the story. That said, if you’re trying for the platinum for The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find them all for the “Getting to Know You” trophy.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

Go Big Horns

#1: As soon as you make it into the university, head through the parking lot and underneath the bridge. Use your horse to jump over the barricade at the top of the hill and to your left you’ll find a large mural with the school’s mascot painted on the wall. Looking at it will prompt a conversation with Ellie.

#2: After jumping over the second barricade, you’ll find yourself in a large courtyard area with a central fountain. Ride along the right side of the area and you’ll see a Firefly symbol spray painted onto the side of the building that was directly across from you when you entered the area. When you get close to it, you’ll be prompted to have an optional conversation.

Science Building

#1: As you make your way to the top of the science building, you’ll eventually walk on a balcony overlooking the floors and trees below. Follow the main path of the balcony’s “L” shape and you’ll come across a room with a central staircase. Sitting in front of the stairs is a handful of abandoned crates. As you approach them, you’ll be prompted to examine a clip board sitting on top. While this may seem like one of The Last of Us Part 1‘s many hidden artifacts, it actually counts as an optional conversation as Ellie will voice her confusion about the abandoned lab.