The Last of Us Part 1: Tommy’s Dam – All Artifact Locations

The artifacts featured in The Last of Us Part 1 give plenty of color and texture to the world around Joel and Ellie. They can tell intriguing side stories like the story of Ish in “The Suburbs,” but in the chapter “Tommy’s Dam,” they give a lot of context to how Tommy got things set up and where everyone in his group comes from.

There are a good number of artifacts to find, but the lucky thing is that they aren’t required for progressing The Last of Us Part 1‘s story any further. This means that if you don’t want to be going on a scavenger hunt, you don’t have to. That said, finding them all is a requirement for the “Chronicles” trophy, so if you’re going for the game’s platinum, you’ll need to follow the guide below closely.

Hydroelectric Dam

#1: Play through the level as normal until after walking across the dam on the metal boards. Either give Ellie a high five or ignore her and then continue along the main path. Eventually, you’ll need to crouch underneath a downed log. Pass the bulldozer-like vehicle on your left and head inside the run-down square building next to the “Jackson County Hyrdo Dam Reservoir” sign. Inside, you’ll find a map pinned to some cork board.

#2: After bandits attack the dam, you’ll fight your way back the way you came in search of Ellie. After taking out the enemies in the central dam area, go back to the room where you were introduced to the two workers that were going to “bring the dam back to life.” It’s located on the top floor and will have some enemies in it. After clearing them out, grab the schematics that are on the central table where the two workers were sitting previously.

Ranch House

There are no artifacts in this section of the level. Despite the handful of different places Joel and Tommy search for Ellie in, you’ll only find supplies, a single Firefly pendant, and a comic book.