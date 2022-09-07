The Last of Us Part 1: Tommy’s Dam – Optional Conversations

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Hydroelectric Dam

When Joel and Ellie eventually meet up with Tommy around the midpoint of The Last of Us Part 1, the story begins to take a turn. While the main plot is happening, there’s a good deal that goes on in the background as optional conversations that can be missed if you aren’t looking for them.

By their very nature, the optional conversations in The Last of Us Part 1 are completely unnecessary for completing the main story but do add a lot of color and texture to the game’s world. While they aren’t required for story progress, they are necessary if you’re looking to get the platinum trophy for the game as the “Getting to Know You” trophy requires the player to engage in every optional conversation in the game. Follow the guide below if you’re looking for the ones hidden in the “Tommy’s Dam” chapter.

Hydroelectric Dam

#1: As soon as you cross the dam by walking over the metal boards and either reward Ellie with or deny her a high five, turn to your left. You’ll be able to jump down into a small area that looks like the remains of a campsite. Continue heading forward and vault over the downed log at the end of the area and you’ll find a small grave. You’ll be prompted to interact with it and Ellie will say that she wants to talk about Sam and Henry, but Joel refuses.

#2: Once you meet up with Tommy in his camp, you’ll walk with him and Maria until coming across some horses. Ellie will run over and ask to pet one. After she does, she’ll say that she’s ridden horses before and you’ll be prompted to talk with her.

#3: Maria will take Ellie for a little while and give Joel and Tommy the chance to catch up and discuss Joel’s plan. Before getting into it too much, Tommy will tell Joel that he went back to Texas and has something for him. As he’s rummaging around in a bag, you’ll be prompted to talk with him.

#4: When you walk outside with Tommy across the dam, he’ll explain a little bit about the town that he’s helping to foster. At around the midsection of the dam, there will be an armed guard on the right side. Walk up to them and they’ll take note that you’re a new face. After that, you’ll be prompted to have a conversation.

Ranch House

Despite spending a lot of time with Tommy on horseback as you look for Ellie, there are no optional conversations to be had during this section. The only collectible to be found here is a singular Firefly pendant inside the ranch house that Ellie is hiding in.