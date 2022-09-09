The Last of Us Part 1: Lakeside Resort – Optional Conversations

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] The Hunt

Cabin Resort

Because Joel and Ellie spend the majority of the “Lakeside Resort” chapter of The Last of Us Part 1 apart, there really aren’t a whole lot of optional conversations to be had. The optional conversations scattered across the game do a lot to add texture and depth to the world of The Last of Us Part 1, but despite the overall lack of them in “Lakeside Resort,” the player is still able to learn a lot about Ellie entirely based on the things she keeps in her backpack.

That said, there still is an optional conversation to be had in the chapter, but it’s easily missable. Obviously, all optional conversations aren’t required to simply progress through the main story, but if you’re looking to grab the platinum trophy for The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find them all for the “Getting to Know You” trophy.

#1: The only optional conversation located in the entire chapter happens when Ellie is teamed up with David. As they fight their way through hordes of infected, you’ll eventually need to kick down a ladder to him and then follow him up the ladder to progress. After climbing up, you’ll walk down a long wooden hallway and into a room full of supplies where you’ll have a section that requires you to fight off a large number of infected. Inside the room in the raised section to the right, you’ll find two bodies, one of which (the one on the floor) prompts Ellie to talk about them and David will recognize them as some of his people.

As mentioned above, there are no optional conversations in this leg of the chapter as Joel and Ellie are separated until the final cutscene, so you won’t need to keep an eye open for any until you get to the next chapter of the game.