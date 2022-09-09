How To Watch The Disney D23 Expo, Disney and Marvel Game Showcase

Today is the day, the very exciting day that Disney is hosting a video game showcase that will be a part of D23 Expo 2022. Disney has been referring to this as The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, so we will be getting a lot of exciting announcements for upcoming games from our beloved favorite characters. The stream will begin this afternoon, live from the event. Announcements will be both previously announced video games but also some all-new announcements many of us are waiting on the edge of our seats for.

We will be going over everything you need to know before this event happens so you will be prepared to get the best out o it. This showcase isn’t only for fans of Disney but also for Marvel and Star Wars franchise fans as well, so we have a big day ahead of us.

So you might be wondering, how can I watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcases? Well, the live stream will begin at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, and according to the schedule on the Expo’s website, it will be 90 minutes altogether, so lots of announcements will be ahead of us.

The easiest way for people to watch that plan to watch from the comfort of their own homes will be on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube page or even the official Marvel Twitch page. We aren’t share if the Disney official Twitch or YouTube pages will also stream the live or not, but the official D23 Expo YouTube channel most likely will have the video from the showcase as well. Rumors have it that Twitch might be slightly ahead of YouTube so take that into consideration when picking where you will watch the live from.

Some things that might be announced to do are hopefully some titles from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games-some of the best gamer creators. Some titles we know for sure will most likely be talked about are Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. To discuss the “all-new announcements” a little more, we don’t know much but we wonder if there are going to be some games announced like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Marvel’s Wolverine. There are also rumors of an Iron Man game being announced today as well so fingers crossed for that one. Since Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be talked about, after being pushed back, many are wondering if we will get updates on when the game will be available on Nintendo Switch. Right now the game is set to release later this year, but for some consoles the date is unknown.

So be sure to be sat down and ready at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on either Marvel’s official Twitch or YouTube page to catch The Disney & Marvel’s Games Showcase.

