Scarlet Witch Is Joining The Midnight Suns Game After Spotlight Reveal

It is official, Scarlet Witch – Wanda Maximoff – is joining the team in the latest spotlight video for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This game was pushed back once again after an official announcement stated the creators wanted to “move back the launching time of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans.” However, even with the delay, the lineup of heroes keeps growing and we are hyped for it.

Wanda has a connection to the supernatural and dark side of things, unlike Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain America, and Captain Marvel. I mean, she is a witch after all. In the video above we get to see just how amazing Scarlet Witch will be in this new game as her magic is an amazing power to have in the game. There is also a couple teasers of one of Wanda’s extremely dark moments in the comics, at a moment when she said “no more mutants.” Chilling isn’t it?

We don’t know a ton about what will come next for Midnight suns, but having Wanda joining the team is exciting and opens up so many possibilities of what could happen next for the popular title.

More On The Delay Of Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Let’s discuss a little further on the delay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game. 2K and the developer Firaxis Games have announced that the game will be delayed to later, around March 31, 2023. However, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will be even further delayed to an unspecified date.

The game was supposed to originally release in March 202, but then the title got slid back to October 7 for further polishing, however, that didn’t go as planned.

Firaxis has now spoken out and said that they want more time to ensure the fans are getting the best experience and even saying, “Marvel’s Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we’ve ever made.”

About Marvel’s Midnight Sun

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns Lilith, the Mother Of Demons, has corrupted Venom to server her unrighteous cause. Lilith is using the underworld and its army against the good and it’s s growing in both size and power…the team Midnight Suns need help more than ever and it’s up to you to help them. This help arrives in the form of everyone’s favorite Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Lilith and her fearsome underworld demons and evil army of Hydra are coming and it is time for Marvel to release their intense dark side and stop her before it is too late. Your mission is to lead this team of…damaged and unlikely heroes…can Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and many of our other beloved favorite heroes be enough to save the world in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

