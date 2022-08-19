Is the Doom Slayer Coming To Fortnite?

At this point in time, one shouldn’t be surprised about what might show up in Fortnite in terms of skins. Mainly because the game has brought in characters from other video games, anime, movies, TV shows and so on in order to make itself a “skin roster” that has something for just about everyone. We already have gotten a new set of skins from Dragon Ball Super, more on that in a bit, but now, a new rumor is already going around about what might be coming next, and let’s just say that if it’s true…Doom will be coming for us all.

Because according to someone on social media with some really good history of revealing new skins, the Doom Slayer from the recent Doom titles of Bethesda will be the next skin in the game. The person who posted about his also noted that a key reason this might be true is that Doom 64 is currently available for FREE on the Epic Games Store, and while not definitive proof, it is something to think about.

Would the Doom Slayer be a good fit for Fortnite? As much as any of the other skins are a fit for it, so why not? Plus, the whole point of the main mode is literally to “slay” your foes so that you can be the last one standing. Which is literally the plot of just about every Doom game ever made! Kill all your enemies until there’s nothing left but you. So yeah, the Doom Slayer would work in the game, especially if we’re able to get weapons like the BFG, because that would definitely cause some tears in the title.

Of course, the collaboration that everyone is still talking about right now is the Dragon Ball Super one, as it brought Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus into the game, and needless to say…people are memeing the heck out of it, and for all the right reasons. They’re having fun with how these often very serious characters are able to suddenly break out into dance moves, or how Goku is using a gun to kill foes even though that’s not how his world works at all, and they’re talking about the models of the game and how they are too thin and so on and so forth.

There have also been plenty of animations made to “celebrate” their arrival and the level of creativity we’ve seen is honestly just plain spectacular. Granted, we wouldn’t expect this level of memeing for the Doom Slayer, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. Plus, if nothing else, it’d be another worthy skin to add to a game that already has a lot going for it.

We’ll just have to see if this rumor comes true.

