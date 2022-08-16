Fortnite x Dragon Ball Crossover Is Now Live

Fortnite often welcomes new characters to its ranks, from Thor Odinson to Indiana Jones. Today, Fortnite officializes its crossover with Dragon Ball Super, bringing Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus to the game.

Last month, rumors have been growing about a Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover. Fans even spotted some ads in Japan, revealing that the crossover would be with Dragon Ball Super and not any other version of Dragon Ball.

This crossover is now live, bringing four new characters, a brand new game mode, quests, and plenty of rewards to unlock.

Dragon Ball Item Shop

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover brings a lot of new characters and items to the Item Shop.

You can now purchase:

Son Goku, with his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Instinct alt styles, and the Goku’s Charging Up built-in emote;

Vegeta, with his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved alt styles, and the Vegeta’s Charging Up built-in emote;

Bulma and her Lab Coat alt style;

Beerus;

Three new Back Blings: Power Pole (Nyoibo), The Seer Fish, Kamesennin’s Shell;

Two new Pickaxes: Power Pole (Nyoibo), Kamesennin’s Staff;

Two new Gliders: Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun), Space Pod;

Three new emotes: Charging Up, Fusion! Hah!!!, Boosting Ki.

On top of these items, three new bundles are available for purchase:

The Goku & Beerus Bundle includes the Goku Outfit, Power Pole (Nyoibo) Back Bling, Power Pole (Nyoibo) Pickaxe, Goku’s Charging Up Emote, Beerus Outfit, the Seer Fish Back Bling, and the Power Unleashed Loading Screen.

The Vegeta & Bulma Bundle includes the Vegeta Outfit, Vegeta’s Charging Up Emote, and Bulma Outfit.

The Dragon Ball Gear Bundle includes the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider, Space Pod Glider, Fusion! Hah!! Emote, Kamesennin’s Staff Pickaxe, and Kamesennin’s Shell Back Bling.

Dragon Ball Power Unleashed

This new crossover brings a new tab to Fortnite. The “Power Unleashed” tab brings new quests and rewards. Completing quests increases your Power Level and grants Dragon Balls that unlock various in-game rewards. These rewards include the Dragon Radar Back Bling, emotes, sprays, and Battle Pass levels.

There is a total of seven sets of quests, each granting one of the seven Dragon Balls. If you manage to collect them all, you will unlock the Shenron Glider. This event is time-limited, so you better hurry if you want to unlock all the Fortnite x Dragon Ball rewards. The Power Unleashed event ends on August 30, 2022, at 4 AM ET. If you can’t unlock everything on time, the Dragon Radar Back Bling and Shenron Glider will be available for purchase later in the Item Shop.

Buy Items from Bulma

In the Dragon Ball series, Krillin and his family take residence in the Kame House, a small cabin on a tiny island in the middle of the sea. The Kame House is now in Fortnite, on a very small island off the coast of the mainland. Bulma is wandering around the place, ready to sell some powerful items to whoever chats with her.

Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Starting August 19, 2022, Fortnite will feature the Dragon Ball adventure island. It recreates iconic locations from the Dragon Ball series, such as Kami’s Palace, Goku’s House, and the Room of Spirit & Time.

If you would rather fight against someone, there is a new “Tenkaichi Budokai” open player-vs-player arena for you to prove your worth.

New Battle Mode: Versus Boards

Dragon Ball is known for its impressive battles, sometimes lasting for several episodes. To bring this sense of face-off in Fortnite, the game introduces Versus Boards.

This game mode pits two players against each other in a fight to determine who is the strongest. These battles have a timer: you only have five minutes to defeat your opponent and claim victory.

Kamehameha Enemies in Battle Royale

One of the most iconic attacks in Dragon Ball is Goku’s signature technique, the Kamehameha. So of course, a Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover had to bring this technique to the Battle Royale.

During matches, capsules will fall from the skies. Pick them up to get the Kamehameha and unleash devastating powers upon your foes. These capsules also contain the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun), allowing you to fly around the map. As the storm closes, more and more capsules will appear – releasing even more Kamehameha across the map.

Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival

On top of all the rewards, items, game modes, and everything else introduces by the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover, fans will also be able to rediscover some of the best Dragon Ball Super episodes.

From August 16 until September 17, 2022, players can board a ship that features a huge screen showcasing some episodes of the Dragon Ball Super series. The Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival is available in Discover. If you want to watch specific episodes, Fortnite will provide dedicated island codes soon.

Tournament of Power

Discovering iconic Dragon Ball locations is cool, but Fortnite is first and foremost a competitive game. The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover brings new competition to the game: the Tournament of Power.

On August 18, 2022, the Tournament of Power will join the Competitive playlist. Battle Royale duos can compete for a chance to win the following prizes:

Top 50% on Main Leaderboard: Angry Vegeta Emoticon

8 Points Earned on Main Leaderboard: Goku’s Kanji Banner Icon

3 Points Earned from Eliminations with a Kamehameha: Beerus Eating Spray

Only players with an account level 50 or above and with two-factor authentification enabled can participate in this competition.

