Legendary Matt from Wii Sports Joins Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo of America shared a cheat code for players to use in Nintendo Switch Sports. This code unlocks a well-known character: Matt, the boxing champion from Wii Sports.

Matt is an iconic character from Wii Sports. If he is a terrible tennis player, he broke so many jaws in boxing that this particular Mii stayed in the mind of many players. Not only was Matt a great boxer, but he also served as a trainer during the boxing training session. Once the student defeats the master, aka you finally punch Matt K.O. in the ring, the champion gave you his pair of silver boxing gloves. A trophy worth all the sweat you put in the game.

Wii Sports was the Wii’s best-selling game, even defeating king Mario on his own turf. The bundle sales of the console with Wii Sports sure helped get high sales numbers, but this game was also a social event of its own.

Everyone could play Wii Sports, from avid gamers to grandparents and small kids. This game was at the center of both friend parties and family reunions. Wii Sports is easy to play, yet hard to master. And when it comes to challenges, few NPCs were as strong as Matt.

When the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, fans were disheartened to realize there was no sports game coming with the console at launch. Mario tried to get back his crown of the Nintendo king of all sales with Mario Tennis Aces, but this game couldn’t compare to Wii Sports.

In April 2022, Nintendo finally released a spiritual successor to Wii Sports. Nintendo Switch Sports brings back tennis and bowling from Wii Sports, swordplay from Wii Sports Resort, and adds three new sports: soccer, volleyball, and badminton. Golf will join the game later this year.

If sports are back with Nintendo Switch Sports, one person is still missing: Matt, from Wii Sports. At least, until Nintendo shared a cheat code to bring back the boxing master.

Interested in a tougher challenge in #NintendoSwitchSports? Try entering ZR + R + A or ZL + L + → on the difficulty select screen. pic.twitter.com/UI62lApxvw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 12, 2022

On the difficulty selection screen, press ZR + R + A or ZL + L + → to summon a legendary Mii. If you use this code prior to a fencing match, you will face the one and only Matt from Wii Sports. As he isn’t as good of a player in other sports, using this code in something else than fencing will summon another legendary Mii. Because if Matt is good at kicking our behinds in fighting sports, he is no match in tennis or in the newly-added soccer mode.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available, as its name suggests, on the Nintendo Switch. Players recently had troubles with sticky balls, but that shouldn’t be an issue with Matt and his fencing abilities.

Source