This Call of Duty Mode Will Have Bots Added To It

Call of Duty: Warzone is pretty popular, mainly because it is a free-to-play Call of Duty game. Now, bots are getting added into the mix when it comes to trial matches for practice, so players don’t have to play against other players. There is a brand new Call of Duty Bootcamp mode in Warzone has introduced a feature that allows players to practice before joining their competitive match.

Something that has been a semi-problem where players who join competitively for the first time, or players who might be rusty and wants to try out their skills before diving into the match in Warzone. This new feature is where players can participate in boot camp with bots to make sure they are ready to begin their competitive multiplayer match.

The new update for Call of Duty is releasing on April 3, bringing the new Season 3 to the game. This new Bootcamp mode will be quad-only where all the lobby members will go up against 20 human players but also 24 bots. This will allow players to pick between real players or bots, depending on how intense they want the practice to be. According to Gamerant, they also say to take note of the fact that progression will be limited when it comes to weapons and Battle XP while playing in this mode. Progress won’t count toward other in-game things outside of those.

These new features will be available on April 3 on Call of Duty Modern Warfare III as they welcome in the new Season 3.