Bloody Hell Hotel is a New Management Sim with Fangs

Waking up after the longest nap in history, you find your beautiful home has fallen apart in your absence. That does tend to happen after a couple of centuries. Sleepy, starving, and now faced with massive renovations, you know how to turn lemons into lemonade. From a first-person perspective, Bloody Hell Hotel lets you dive right into turning your dilapidated vampire estate into a lovely hotel.

In the game, you have to start from a rough spot. The place is a mess and resources are scarce. Since you don’t have any money rolling in, and there are no staff members to help out, you have to slowly clean the place up a bit to get your first guests. Fix holes in the floor, hang wallpaper, and sweep up the broken clutter and dust. You also have free reign to decorate and rearrange the furniture as you see fit. After all, you own the place. Don’t worry though, it goes much faster with your vampire powers.

Once you have guests, the chores begin to add up. You have to give them their key and act as the cleaning service. Plus, the guests will be wanting to eat, so you have to find food for them too. Luckily, your mansion is full of wonders and sits on top of a series of underground caves. This dungeon area has everything you need, including an undead cow for milking and other weird food that will do just fine. However, there are other hostile creatures down there you will have to kill in order to gather your resources.

Did we mention that you also know how to craft your own weapons? Act as a blacksmith and make the weapons you will need to kill a variety of undead things in the dungeons, including a top-hat-wearing skeleton. The dungeons will be a source of food as well as any other materials you may need to spruce up your hotel.

With guests come food for you as well. Play it cool at check-in, but late at night, you can sneak into their room to feed. Feeding boosts your magic, so you’ll have to do it, but show restraint: dead guests don’t leave good reviews. They do, however, conveniently add meat to the menu. Yes. You can feed the guests you kill to the other guests.

Once the money starts rolling in, you can start delegating tasks to your vampire friends sleeping in their coffins. With top-notch staff, some self-control, and a little vampire magic, you’ll have your prosperous hotel in no time. Check out the game trailer below!

The undead cow might be my favorite part of the entire trailer. The game developer, Unfold Games, listed the release date on Steam as, “when it’s bloody awesome,” so we may be waiting a few months or a few centuries. Either way, Bloody Hell Hotel looks like a bloody good time.

