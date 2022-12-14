13 PlayStation 4 Vampire Games Too Addicting to Put Down

From the original Dracula to Twilight, love for vampire stories seems as undying as the monsters themselves. Though there are many renditions of our chronically anemic friends, each with their own rules, there is something very alluring about them. Maybe it is their mysterious poise or maybe their savagery. Maybe we all enjoy their dramatic struggle between humanity and wild animal hunger. Or maybe we just really like that they are super strong and fast, and they always seem to be spilling blood everywhere. Regardless of your favorite vampire trope, you are bound to like at least a game or two on this list of ten addicting vampire games.

#13 Evil West

Publisher: Focus Entertainment / Focus Home Interactive

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, XSX|S

Release Date: November 22, 2022

What if the west wasn’t won by the law but by the people that were willing to stand up to the monsters that roamed the land?

Evil West puts a fun twist on wild west adventures by imagining the United States as a place where vampires live, and they’re trying to take over. You play as the last surviving member of an institute that trained you to kill vampires. Use special guns, gauntlets, and other brutal weapons to kill every vampire you see.

You can play the game alone, or you can tag team with a friend in this frenetic action game that’ll leave you hungry for more.

#12 Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Immortality, youth, power and freedom. The joys of vampirism are many. However, just like any society, there are a plethora of rules to follow and nuances to navigate. This makes for a minefield of social interaction. Especially when you consider that almost every being you engage with is an immensely dangerous, blood-thirsty monster. Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York introduces players to this clandestine world as they struggle to survive and find their place in this quagmire of rules and ruthlessness. The game is a visual novel that sees you pick your character from three premade variants. It’s an engaging and thrilling story that gradually introduces players to the sophistication required to make it as a blood sucker of some repute.

#11 Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

It’s time to reassert your control over your human-infested principality. Harvest blood for sustenance, raise and rally powerful armies as you conquer any foes that would see you burn. Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is a visually striking game. The cutscene artwork and engaging voice acting are enthralling and make this top-down strategy game an enticing ride. In-game, you’d be hard pressed to find an aspect that doesn’t look wonderfully detailed or gorgeous. The gameplay is fun and smooth with great little quips from your multitude of troops. This is an immensely immersive game that establishes itself as an engaging strategy game.

#10 Code Vein

If you like vampires with big weapons fighting monsters, Code Vein is right up your alley. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the world is overrun with monsters. The Revenants were once humans but were brought back from the dead using a parasitic technology. They were created to fight the monsters with their unique powers, and they can only be killed is if their hearts are destroyed. Downside: their need human blood to keep going, and unfortunately, the supply is shrinking. Revenants without enough human blood to consume turn into the Lost, rapid vampires in a frenzy of destruction.

The story is complex, but the art is lovely. It’s an open world action RPG, so you can customize your character, choosing different strengths and unique abilities. Though most of the trailers show the striking fight scenes, much of the game is spent exploring the city of Vein while you gather clues to the building mystery of where the miasma surrounding the city is coming from. That being said, you and your AI companion, who you also get to customize, will have plenty of chances to fight things! Fans of Dark Souls may like this one.

#9 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Admittedly, this game has been grandfathered into the list. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania-style game produced by Koji Igarashi, the producer of the Castlevania games. Considered a spiritual successor because of the 2.5D and similar themes. The story takes place during the Industrial Revolution in England, where the Alchemy Guild decided to scare their clients into submission. They bound demonic shards to several individuals, giving them the power to summon demons and perform magic. However, it all went terribly wrong. All but one of the Shardbinders, Gebel, is killed as a sacrifice to the demons in the summoning. He seeks revenge by holing up in his castle and summoning demons to punish the world. Our protagonist, a Shardbinder named Miriam who missed the initial sacrifice due to a Sleeping Beauty-style sleep, is woken from her spell and tasked with defeating Gebel.

In this game, you would move through the enormous castle like a platform game. Keeping your health and mana bars in check, you will open chests, fight monsters, gather weapons, and gather shards that will give you different powers. All the while, you will be working towards defeating Gebel, a former friend now turned possessed with revenge. The game received great reviews from fans of the Castlevania games, so vampire fans are sure to love this one too despite the lack of fangs.

#8 The Elder Scrolls Online The Elder Scrolls Online may not be about vampires, but it has an exciting feature: you can choose to become one! In this MMORPG, you can choose from ten races and six classes to customize your fantasy character on the continent of Tamriel. Like most MMORPGs, the game is all about exploring the world that is based on The Elder Scrolls series, though the plot is not directly related. You can complete quests and fight battles, shop for armer, learn skills like Alchemy or Blacksmithing. On top of your class and race, you can then seek out the vampire lifestyle. There are three ways that you can do it. You can find another vampire player to bite and infect you with vampirism, become infected by taking hits from a Bloodfiend found naturally in certain areas of the continent, or you can do it the easy way and buy vampirism in the crown store. However you do it, you unlock a specific skill tree when you join the ranks of the undead. There may be some downsides, especially at first, but hey, you would have really cool eyes.

#7 BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites In this 2D platform-style game, you play as Rayne, a dhampir who hates vampires with a passion. She has been recruited by the Brimstone Society, a vampire hunting group, to infiltrate a castle ball. Because of her half vampire, half human lineage, she has super speed, strength, and agility, which she uses to hop over traps and fight monsters. She is also equipped with arm blades and a handgun. There really aren’t any skill or weapon upgrades to achieve in this game. Instead, you fight your way through rooms of enemies while avoiding obstacles like spike pits. If you’re looking for a straight-forward hack and slash gameplay, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is for you.

#6 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong If you’re in the mood for a narrative-driven RPG, then Vampire: Masquerade – Swansong is worth a try. In a modern version of Boston, Massachusetts, a secret organization of vampires needs to investigate a massive attack against their leaders. As the player, you will switch between three different vampires, each from different clans and with different abilities. Utilizing each vampire’s specific skill to accomplish tasks will allow you to search for clues to solve the murder. Along the way, you will face moral choices that don’t have an easy answer. Your choices and how you interacted with other characters in the game will help determine the ending. The most important part of the mission though is to stay under the radar. When you’re surrounded by humans most of the time, it’s hard to keep your identity as a vampire under wraps. The Masquerade is the practice of staying hidden from humans because they far outnumber vampires.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dawnguard

This DLC for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim introduces gamers to a piece of vampire lore. Early in the game, your character is invited to vampire ruins on a quest. Once there, you will discover a vampire trapped inside a statue. Taking her back to her Vampire Lord father is when you get an important choice: become a Vampire Lord yourself or return safely to the vampire hunters known as the Dawnguard. If you join the Dawnguard, you will get the opportunity to turn into a werewolf and hunt vampires. Your mission will be to kill Harkon, the main vampire threat of the game. However, if you choose to become a vampire instead, you will be bitten by Harkon and go on a quest from him before eventually killing him and taking his place. There are plenty of perks and weapons to gain with the DLC. Plus, there are new maps to explore and quests to embark on.

#4 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is an action RPG full of monsters, magic, and mad scientists. Set in the fictional, Gothic city of Borgova, you play the son of legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing. Your mission is to save Borgova from the monsters, many of which are enhanced with weird science. You won’t be alone though. Katarina is your lovely ghost companion whose skills and powers you can tailor. While you’re at it, you can also customize your skills in a detailed menu. Fight hordes of monsters in various settings that feel like they came from Bram Stoker’s Dracula. From the dark woods and villages on the outskirts of town to the soot-covered city and labs of mad scientists, there is plenty to explore in this game. Fans of the legendary vampire hunter might want to give this one a try.

#3 BloodRayne: ReVamped

BloodRayne: ReVamped is an action-adventure hack and slash game that tells the story of our dhampir heroine’s first missions for the Brimstone Society. The game, which begins in 1933, has three acts, or missions, to play through. The first act takes place in Morton, Louisiana. Rayne investigates an unidentified disease for her first mission. The second act takes her on a mission to Argentina where Rayne has to keep an ancient occult artifact from falling into Nazi hands. Finally, the third act takes her to a castle in Germany as she tries to kill the remaining officers of an occult Nazi organization. As a dhampir, Rayne uses her super strength and speed to kill her way through the levels. In this game, she can dual-wield weapons, including firearms dropped by her enemies. She can also complete other small tasks at each level, but the main joy is killing any vampire that crosses her path.

#2 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a beloved action role-playing game. Play as Alucard, Dracula’s son, on, well, several missions. The first mission is to explore Dracula’s castle to find an entity named Shaft as he possesses a returning character from the previous Castlevania game. You have to find an object that lets you see Shaft, but it is also just encouraged to explore. There is a map that updates with new sections as you enter new parts of the castle. You’re also able to gather weapons and health points while wondering. Once you locate and defeat Shaft, the castle turns upside down. The new mission is to defeat various bosses to collect pieces of Dracula. Though the game is mostly non-linear, you do have to complete certain tasks or be able to move on. After all of the pieces of Dracula are gathered, he comes back to life. You have to defeat Dracula to win the game. This is a classic and worth it for vampire lovers.