CD Projekt Red Are Aware Of The Witcher 3 Performance Issues On PC

The development team over at CD Projekt Red seems to have a trend lately when it comes to their game launches. With the original release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, there were a few significant issues the studio had to work out. Then the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 left the studio to rework their plans for the future completely. So instead of delivering new thrilling content updates and expansions, the team was going back to providing patch updates for Cyberpunk 2077. Now the team is facing another rough launch with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update.

Oddly enough, the problems this time seem to be geared toward the PC platform. With Cyberpunk 2077, there was a ton of feedback with bugs and technical issues. But the worse of the performance issues came from console platforms. Players have been chiming in online about what issues have been popping up with their PC, and it doesn’t seem to be limited to any specific hardware configurations. Even those with high-end PC component builds have experienced poor performance with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update.

We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience! — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 14, 2022

Today, the development team over at CD Projekt Red has taken to the official The Witcher Twitter account. They have alerted their followers that they are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since the game update launched. According to the tweet, the development team is actively investigating the problems and will provide an update on particular issues as soon as they can. Hopefully, the issues that CD Projekt Red has to clear up won’t be as immense as Cyberpunk 2077.

Regardless, this has fans also worried about the development team’s next major release, the expansion to Cyberpunk 2077. While the development team has only made the expansion, Phantom Liberty, for modern platforms, this latest update fiasco might not be reassuring for some regarding the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just how soon the development team can turn things around for the Next-Gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. At the very least, we know that the development team is aware of the reports going out. In the meantime, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update in the video we have embedded below.

