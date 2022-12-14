Overwatch 2 Adds 11 New Skins

Following the inclusion of Overwatch 2’s newest tank hero, Ramattra and the game’s new Greek God theme Overwatch 2 released its Winter Wonderland update. Of course, with every new theme update in Overwatch 2 comes a batch of brand-new skins to either earn or purchase through the in-game shop.

11 new skins have shown up in Overwatch 2′s Hero Gallery and while not all of them are available yet some such as Ice Queen Brigitte can be earned through completing challenges. However, we still don’t know when the rest of the skins will drop and how much they’ll cost.

With the loss of the original Overwatch loot box system, it’s more than likely that the near dozen skins will only be available through the Overwatch 2′s store. While these new skins were spotted as part of the Winter Wonderland update not all of them are Christmas-themed. Instead, some of the skins seem to be extensions of the game’s ongoing Battle for Olympus event which started on December 6th.

The following skins have been spotted:

Medusa Widowmaker – Legendary

Aztec Sombra – Legendary

Hu Ton Mao Mei – Epic

Koi Hanzo – Epic

Gingerbread Bastion – Legendary

Cyclops Roadhog – Legendary

Minotaur Reinhardt – Legendary

Biohazard Ramattra – Legendary

Hermes Lucio – Legendary

Sleighing D.Va – Legendary Skin

Ice Queen Brigitte – Legendary

D.Va’s new skins can only be acquired through Twitch drops so if you’re looking to get your hands on her skin in particular you’ll need to watch a drop-enabled streamer playing Overwatch 2 over on Twitch between December 25th and January 4th. Make sure to link your Batte.net account to Twitch before watching however as if you don’t do this you won’t be able to unlock the new skin. Watching for 2 hours will get you the ‘Festive D.Va Victory Pose. Before you’ll be able to start your progress on unlocking the actual skin you’ll have to claim the victory pose. Your watch progress won’t go up for the Skin until this is claimed. You’ll then have to watch a further 4 hours to unlock the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin. If you’re not too interested in watching 6 hours of Overwatch my advice would be to have it on in the background while doing something else. It helps the streamer and you!

The Ice Queen Brigitte Legendary Skin can be unlocked by completing 6 of the seasonal challenges in the new Winter Wonderland arcade modes in-game.

Overwatch 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.