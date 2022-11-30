Overwatch 2 Season 2 Brings Greek Gods And A New Mode

With Overwatch 2‘s second season just a week away players have a lot to look forward to. The second season of the free-to-play squad-based shooter introduces both a new hero and escort map. Ramattra joins the hero roster as a brand-new tank. Alongside this, Shambali Monastery is added to the game as a brand-new escort map. Shambali Monastery was once the home to both Ramattra and Zenyatta. That’s not all however as players can expect a number of new skins and game modes coming to the game with the season’s mythical theme of Greek gods.

Battle for Olympus makes its way to Overwatch 2 on January 5th, 2023, and will run until January 19th, 2023. While there isn’t much known about the mode yet it appears to take place at Ilios Ruins. The season’s battle pass brings new skins, customizations, weapon models, voice lines, and special effects to the game. However, Junker Queen’s Zeus skin tops the Premium Battle Pass.

Alongside Junker Queen, Ramattra’s Poseiden skin and Pharah’s Hades skin will also be available in the season’s battle pass. Medusa Widowmaker, Minotaur Reinhardt, Cyclops Roadhog, and Hermes Lucio will also become available at some point during the season, probably through the in-game store.

The Winter Wonderland event is also set to hit Overwatch 2 between December 13th, 2022, and January 4th, 2023. Alongside this, the Lunar New Year event will also run between January 17th, 2023, and February 1st, 2023. These events will see the addition of more skins including Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo. For those who enjoyed collecting their free Winston skin by simply watching Overwatch 2 on Twitch players will be able to unlock a new legendary Ramattra skin via Twitch at some point too.

There are a number of changes coming to hero balance in Overwatch 2 in the upcoming season as well. Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra are all set to receive slight adjustments, while Doomfist is being modified to “better support” his “team’s front line.” Sojourn is also set to get a look over given the amount of player feedback. Blizzard hopes to encourage moved movement-based gameplay with the character and to have players “close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks.”

It still waits to be seen as to whether there’ll be any major change in the pricing of skins in the new season.

Source: Overwatch 2 Blog