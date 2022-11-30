Tales of Symphonia Remastered Gets Story Trailer

Tales of Symphonia is hailed by many as one of the best RPGs ever made and arguably the best entry in its franchise. The title initially arrived on the Nintendo Gamecube and wowed everyone with its visuals, plot, combat system, and its voice acting. They even got Scott Menville, the legendary voice actor behind Robin from the Teen Titans series, to play the main character of Lloyd Irving. But there are plenty who haven’t had the honor of playing the title yet, which is where the Tales of Symphonia Remastered comes in. The port will feature some upgrades to the original title, and many are excited to try it out.

If you are unfamiliar with the story of Tales of Symphonia Remastered, a new trailer arrived to help showcase what you’ll be in for. For example, we see the world of Sylvarant in the trailer. In it, mana fuels the planet, and all is well for a time. But, a group from the past has risen, exploiting the mana to attempt to make the world their own. Unfortunately, the cost of this is the world is slowly dying.

There is hope, though, in the “Chosen,” who, in this case, is a young girl named Colette. Through her, mana can be reborn in the planet, and she must go on a quest to do that. However, that makes her a target for many. So, alongside her best friend Lloyd, they travel the realms, attempt to stop the vile group from wrecking the planet, and ensure that Colette completes her journey to save the world.

The game contains unique characters and an exciting battle system to learn and master. However, the title will have many challenges, so you’ll need to be smart about how you take on bosses if you aim to advance!

Plus, the remastered version of the game will grant you HD visuals and other improvements to the gameplay to make everything feel smoother. You’ll also get to enjoy the anime cutscenes from the original game that still holds up.

But wait, there’s more! The team also revealed the “Chosen Edition” of the game. Alongside the base title, you’ll get art prints, stickers, and a metal case to contain the game.

So if you’re looking for that “little something extra” to get with the title, there you go.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered arrives on February 17th for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: YouTube