Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Announced

One of the Tales Of franchise’s most beloved entries, the Gamecube game, Tales of Symphonia, is getting a modern remaster! Tales Of Symphonia Remastered was today announced by Bandai Namco during Nintendo’s latest September Nintendo Direct showcase, but it was later revealed that the game is due to come to other platforms too, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The trailer showed how the remastering looked for both cutscenes and gameplay, and everything is looking quite impressive indeed.

Bandai Namco shared several details about the core game, as well as this specific remaster in a press release, saying,

Tales Of Symphonia Remastered is set in the world of Sylvarant, a dying land in dire need of a constant source of mana, where legend dictates that a Chosen One will appear to regenerate and restore the world. Players will follow the adventures of Lloyd Irving and his friends as they embark on a worldwide adventure filled with unforgettable characters and an emotionally charged storyline that still resonates with fans. Our goal with Tales Of Symphonia Remastered is to introduce this beloved entry in the series to a whole new generation of fans,” said Summer Nguyen, Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “We’re aiming to deliver an experience that’s true to the original yet engaging to a whole new audience of players with enhancements that update the game visually and add new gameplay enhancements. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will feature inspired anime cutscenes, endearing characters, and a unique art style originally designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima in stunning detail, In the game, players explore the world of Sylvarant and take on powerful foes as they fight to bring it back from the brink of destruction. Classic JRPG gameplay puts hundreds of attack and magic combinations at players’ fingertips in real-time battles. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will also feature “couch co-op” local multiplayer for up to three additional players.

Of course, Tales Of Symphonia Remastered was one of many games announced or shown at the recent Nintendo Direct including Octopath Traveler II, Pikmin 4, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Bayonetta 3, and Fire Emblem Engage, as well as dozens of other games from third-party partners such as Tales Of Symphonia Remastered. With the success of recent franchise entry Tales Of Arise, and even the remastering of Tales Of Vesperia previous to that, the Tales Of series is on a massive high at the moment, and the re-release of Symphonia, especially given its status within the community is the perfect way for fans to have their appetite’s satiated while they await the next core entry in the IP.

Tales Of Symphonia Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, in early 2023.