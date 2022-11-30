The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Confirmed As A PlayStation VR 2 Launch Title

The PlayStation VR2 is nearing its release. We still have a couple of months to get through, but in February of 2023, we will have the latest iteration of Sony’s virtual reality headset. Fortunately, there are some notable games that will release alongside the headset at launch. So if you already have pre-ordered a unit and are waiting for its launch, it might be a good opportunity to ensure you’ll have some thrilling VR games to use the latest headset. One of those titles that were recently confirmed to be a launch title for the PlayStation VR2 is The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.

Supermassive Games has continued to turn out new installments for The Dark Pictures franchise. This is also not the first VR experience we’ve seen from the folks over at Supermassive Games, either. If you don’t recall, there was the release of Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, a rail shooter horror experience for the original PlayStation VR headset. Now, with this new game, we’re going to receive another rail shooter, but this time for The Dark Pictures franchise.

If you’re a fan of The Dark Pictures Anthology, you’ll see a few familiar locations throughout this rail shooter. Acting as a spin-off of the series, players will have to survive a horror-themed roller coaster that takes you through different locations scattered across the first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Now we know that the game will be hitting the marketplace on February 22, 2023. This should make for a thrilling experience, especially if the developers improve upon this game compared to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

While Until Dawn: Rush of Blood didn’t receive poor reviews, critics were a bit mixed on the overall package. As a result, we’re excited to see just how this next installment holds up. Likewise, the new upcoming virtual reality headset Sony has in the works should deliver an even more immersive experience compared to their previous PlayStation VR headset.

At any rate, players will once again be able to pick up The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR title for the PlayStation 5’s PlayStation VR2 headset on February 22, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR in the video we have embedded above. Likewise, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the PlayStation VR2 headset, you can check out the trailer for the upcoming peripheral in the video embedded below. Now all we have to do is wait for both of these products to hit the marketplace.

