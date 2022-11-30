Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Defeat Champion Nemona

You’ve travelled Paldea, you’ve defeated every gym, cast down the Elite Four, and overcame Geeta herself. Who else could possibly challenge a Champion? Well, another Champion for one. Of course, we are talking about the perpetual thorn in your side, Nemona. It’s time for the final battle – a clash of Pokemon Champions.

Nemona has been pulling her punches all game. Her rank at the start of the game is the rank you now hold. Her ability as a trainer was great enough to reach this rank before you even step foot out of your door. Every challenge you have faced thus far, Nemona has already conquered. It’s time to prove who is stronger, once and for all.

How To Defeat Nemona

Nemona is going all out in this battle. Her party is as strong as it will ever be, and that means you are going to have to prepare for quite the scrap. Nemona’s team hasn’t changed much in terms of composition, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a threat. She will bring the following Pokemon:

Lycanroc

Pawmot

Orthworm

Goodra

Dudunsparce

Starter

Lycanroc is your first challenge, and it is probably one of the easier Pokemon to deal with. Lycanroc is fast and has a high ATK stat, but it is let down when it comes to bulk. Not only that, but Lycanroc is a pure Rock-type. This has a number of advantages – like all Types – but it also comes with plenty of weaknesses. Namely, Water, Steel, Grass, Fighting, and Ground. Importantly, this makes it weak to two of the three starter Pokemon.

Next up is Pawmot. Pawmot is one of our favourite Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Its funky typing of Electric/Fighting is fun to play with, and it has access to a bunch of powerful Punch moves, giving it all sorts of coverage. It is not much of a threat when Nemona runs it, however. Pawmot is weak to Ground, Psychic, and Fairy moves – all of which are fairly common.

Orthworm is a pure Steel-type, that has a few interesting things that make it stand out. Firstly, it’s immune to Ground thanks to Earth Eater. This is a big deal since it completely removes one of Orthworms Steel weaknesses. Orthworm also has staggeringly high DEF stats, making it very hard to shift with Physical attacks. It is still weak to Fire and Fighting, however, and its SpDEF is awful. This makes it easy pickings for the likes of Skeledirge or Volcarona.

Goodra is a bulky dragon, but that’s about it. It finds itself weak to the usual suspects of Fairy, Ice, and Dragon. Ice Punch in particular was how we took it out. You can easily get this move onto a Hariyama or a Pawmot, making Goodra a bit of a non-threat.

Next, we have Dudunsparce. Dudunsparce is a tanky chap with decent DEF and SpDEF backed by a hefty health pool. It is also rocking Normal typing, which is not weak to much (although not strong to anything either). Fighting is its only weakness, so hit it with a Pawmot or Hariyama and it should go down fairly easily.

Finally, it’s Nemona’s Starter Pokemon. This is an effortless KO. Simply swap in your Starter and take it out with your signature move. Quick and easy win.

Time To Celebrate

With Nemon defeated, you shake hands and celebrate with the population of Mesagoza. Upon returning to your Dorm Room you will receive a notification declaring your game-long quest is complete.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is not over yet, however. There are plenty more adventures to be had, mysteries to solve, and quests to complete. Until then, enjoy your new rank, Champion.

