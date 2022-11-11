MediaTek Confirms They Are Powering The PlayStation VR2

There is a ton of hype built around the PlayStation 5 still. The console might have been out for two years, but obtaining a console unit wasn’t easy. This platform launched during the height of the pandemic. Shipments were scarce to get units out into the marketplace, and then it was a tough time just manufacturing consoles to begin with. Shutdowns among general lockdowns had made these consoles incredibly rare. Now that the console platforms are a bit easier to come by, the focus might start shifting to accessories and other connected hardware.

For instance, we know that the PlayStation VR2 is in the works. Sony unveiled the headset already to the masses. However, today we’re getting confirmation about the company helping Sony out with the PlayStation VR2 internals. Mediatek has confirmed that they are powering the PlayStation VR2. That might not be the biggest surprise, as it was rumored and reported that MediaTek would be responsible for the SoC within the VR product. However, we’re just now getting the confirmation, thanks to the MediaTek Executive Summit.

While it might be a good while before we get the finer details about what the headset could potentially offer in terms of power, there are some details out right now. For instance, there is a strong focus on the displays. We’re told from the official PlayStation VR2 page that the displays inside are two 2000×2040 OLED 4K HDR visuals with up to 120fps. That would make it 4x the resolution of the original PlayStation VR headset.

We shouldn’t have too much problem with the display going out of focus either. Sony is providing intelligent eye tracking to offer a bit more realism. Then there’s the fact that we’ll have 3D audio immersion, which again should allow players to feel more like they are within the in-game world. At the moment, we still have a bit of time before the PlayStation VR2 hits the marketplace, as it’s not slated to launch until February 22, 2023.

This will also come with a $549.99 price tag. With the PlayStation VR being a popular headset because of the introductory cost to get into VR, it will be interesting to see how well players take up with the PlayStation VR2, especially with the new price point. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the PlayStation VR2 headset in the video player embedded down below.

Source