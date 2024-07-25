PlayStation VR2 Gets Official Steam Page

As you likely have noticed in recent times, Sony has been going through some serious shifts to try and make itself even more viable across its gaming platforms. After laying off a bunch of people earlier in the year, they promised to restructure and think about going “more multiplatform” than ever before to reach as many gamers as possible with its titles. We’ve already seen some of these actions via key PS5 games that are already on PC, but Sony is taking it even further. The PlayStation VR2 has been struggling mightily since its launch last year, and now, it’s ready to make the jump to Steam.

We already knew that this was happening, but now, the official Steam Page for the PlayStation VR2 has gone live. The page breaks down what you’ll be able to do with the VR headset, mainly being able to play Steam games on it, which is a huge deal for a very simple reason.

While Sony has been touting the technology that the PSVR2 has, it doesn’t have the games to back it up. Simply put, they have a few titles that are worth getting the headset over, but that’s it. In contrast, Steam has had VR titles for a while now, and greatly expands the library that people have access to. That means that people will find more value in the headset should they either already have it, or decide to get it soon.

There are a few catches, however, that you need to be made aware of. Due to this being a “Steam App” and not simply using the service, there are a few things you have to do. For example, you have to get an adapter that releases on August 7th to connect the VR headset to your PC. You’ll also need a display cable that is already out, as well as a PC that meets the requirements to play the Steam titles. Oh, and Steam itself, if not obvious.

So, while this is a big win for Sony, as Steam is arguably the most important gaming service out there right now, it’s also problematic. After all, this means that if you don’t have a PSVR2 and you want to play Steam games on it, you need to buy the headset and a couple of accessories just to make the connection work, then hope your PC can play the games, and even then, you won’t be able to use all of the PSVR2’s features. Your call on whether you think it’s worth it.