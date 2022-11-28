Ramattra Dev Diary Explains His Origins

Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of issues among the players, but there is no doubt that the free-to-play multiplayer title is a hit. The game has garnered over 35 million players since it was released, and developer Blizzard has promised a roadmap that will bring consistent content to the game with each new season. New seasons will typically bring new maps or new heroes. The latest hero being added to Overwatch 2 is the tank hero Ramattra, and Blizzard has now released a new developer diary to explain how they designed the character.

As with most Overwatch characters, it takes time to design their look and what the studio wants them to be. The new developer diary with lead concept artist Qiu Fang mentions that Ramattra’s design goes back as far as 2017. The studio had created a bunch of different designs for the Null Sector faction, and he stood out as a lieutenant with a pharaoh design. The team incorporated plenty of triangular shapes into his updated look for the final version. This included shapes on his cape, head, haw, and hair. This was done to make him look both powerful and sinister. Ramattra also maintains a purple color scheme and skeletal look that keeps him more in line with other members of the Null Sector race.

Originally, Ramattra’s design was Egyptian-inspired. As a result, Blizzard wanted to make the hero look as if he was manipulating sand through nanites. His final design is heavily inspired by shepherds or nomadic figures as individuals who lead and protect their people. The sand aesthetic was originally going to be incorporated into his staff, but this was changed to an orb that has some nanites floating around it.

Of course, Ramattra is still a tank class hero, and so the team needed to ensure that he looked the part for this role. This is where his Nemesis form comes in. The bulkier appearance of Ramattra’s Nemesis form makes his role as a tank clear. Blizzard says that the multiple-arm design was inspired by early Zenyatta concept art, while his folded arms position is yet another neat touch to make him look more intimidating.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will begin on December 6. Players will be able to get their hands on Ramattra when the new season begins by either purchasing the premium Battle Pass or reaching level 55 on the free Battle Pass.

Overwatch 2 is currently free-to-play and available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Source