Gran Turismo 7 Devs Are “Considering” A PC Port

The Gran Turismo series goes back all the way to the original PlayStation console. It’s a hardcore simulation-based racing series that is tied to the legacy of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s consoles. While it has had some rough spots over the years, the general reception around this year’s release of Gran Turismo 7 has been positive. Gran Turismo has traditionally only appeared on Sony consoles. However, the platform holder has been porting more and more of its first-party games to PC in recent years. This includes God of War (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Could Gran Turismo 7 be next in line to receive a PC port?

In an interview with GTPlanet, the Gran Turismo series lead, Kazunori Yamauchi, was asked if developer Polyphony Digital would consider porting the game to PC. In response, Yamauchi said that the team is “looking into… and considering” the option.

However, the developer also mentioned that porting the game to PC would not be an easy task. When talking about the difficulties behind this, Yamauchi explained: “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title. There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”

It’s worth noting that as Gran Turismo 7 is available across each version of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, it has already been somewhat scalable to different hardware. Sony has clearly seen the value in releasing some of its biggest PlayStation exclusive titles onto PC and acquiring a massive increase in players and sales numbers. With that in mind, we would not be surprised if the platform holder wants to make an eventual Gran Turismo 7 PC port happen.

Sony also acquired a developer called Nixxes Software. This studio specializes in porting games to PC. Nixxes has previously worked on porting Square Enix franchises like Deux Ex, Hitman, and Tomb Raider to PC. As a result, Sony may want to call upon the help of Nixxes when it comes to giving Polyphony Digital some extra expertise in porting Gran Turismo 7 to PC.

Since the release of Gran Turismo 7, the developer has released numerous updates. These have included new cars and tracks to the game. Sony has also confirmed that a Gran Turismo movie is in the works.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

