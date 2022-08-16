Saints Row Gets In-Depth New Story Trailer

In one week’s time, the reboot of the Saints Row universe will arrive, and a great many people are curious about how everything is going to go down. The first four games in the original series were some of the most insane and over-the-top titles ever, especially the third and fourth installments. What’s more, this isn’t going to be the same group of characters from before. It’s a whole new part of the US that is about to be taken over by a whole new group of people calling themselves the Saints.

As the story happily emphasizes, this is a tale of some people who want more from life, with one of them deciding to be their own boss and taking things to the next level with the friends that they know they can trust. The challenges against this new batch of Saints aren’t small–there are three groups in the city of San Ileso that are already in charge, or are making waves on their own front, and the new Saints will have to take them head-on. But if they have the guts, the weapons, and the keep together, the Saints might just come out on top.

Check out the new story trailer below:

Obviously, what we just talked about before was just the overview of the new Saints Row game and how things are likely going to go, but it will be up to you to guide these new Saints in their new adventures and help them build up their criminal empire from basically nothing to later running San Ileso.

It won’t be as simple as just “getting money and clout.” You’ll have to go throughout the area and do all sorts of challenges and tasks outside of the main story to help build yourself up. Be warned–as you do, other groups will be coming after you as well. Your growing big will make them smaller in comparison.

A lot of the insanity of the past titles will be present here in its own way as the story trailer shows. With the intense action sequences, the ability to do things like get a wingsuit and soar around San Ileso, and all sorts of fun things that’ll keep you coming back for more, this is sure to be a smash hit.

How well will the Saints Row reboot do? It’s hard to say, but we’ll find out soon as it comes out on the 23rd.

Source: YouTube